Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2026) - Metalero Mining Corp. (TSXV: MLO) (OTC Pink: CRTTF) ("Metalero" or the "Company") is pleased to outline its strategic vision and anticipated milestones for 2026, building upon the significant foundational achievements of 2025. The Company remains steadfast in its strategy of acquiring and systematically exploring high-quality copper and gold assets in stable jurisdictions, with a continued focus on disciplined project advancement, respectful Indigenous engagement, methodical exploration, prudent capital management, and targeted market outreach.

Rob L'Heureux, President & CEO of Metalero Mining, commented "The last year has been an exciting one for MLO as we have continued to reshape the company and shift the focus while being efficient with our capital and executing two field programs at our flagship Benson Project. These field programs yielded excellent results strengthening our belief in Benson and providing a great exploration platform for the year ahead. We will continue to aggressively tell the MLO story and anticipate exciting news on various fronts early in 2026. We can't wait to be able to speak to shareholders, new and old, in the coming months."

Property Advancement and First Nations Engagement

The strategic optioning of the Benson Project in central British Columbia in early 2025 established a critical asset that is expected to be a primary focus for advanced exploration in 2026. The Benson Project, now encompassing 173 km² following a 7 km² expansion, is located approximately 15 kilometres east of Quesnel within the prolific Quesnel Trough, a region renowned as one of Canada's most important copper-gold belts. The property benefits from excellent road access, facilitating low-cost, year-round exploration potential, and its proximity to both historic and operating mines, including Mt Polley, which shares similar geological and structural characteristics.

While historical exploration at Benson was limited, primarily focusing on gold skarn-style targets in the late 1980s and early 1990s, recent artificial intelligence (AI) work completed by Geoscience BC (2022-2023) identified several high-priority copper-gold targets within the Quesnel Trough. Five of these AI-generated targets-Bollos, Pinnacle, Cantin, Chiaz, and Sundberg-are located within the Benson Project, providing a strong technical basis for modern exploration in 2026.

Equally important to advancing the Benson Project is the Company's commitment to building strong, respectful relationships with the Lhtako Dene Nation. Through an experienced First Nations consultant with long-standing relationships in the area, Metalero conducted multiple meetings with Chief and Council in 2025, including in-person presentations and open dialogue, as well as a territory tour. The Lhtako Dene Nation possesses extensive experience with mineral development through nearby projects, such as Osisko Development's Cariboo Gold Project, and Metalero values their ongoing engagement and input as the Company responsibly advances its exploration plans for 2026.

Exploration Programs and Anticipated 2026 Results

The comprehensive field programs conducted at Benson in 2025 are anticipated to yield significant results in early 2026, which will directly inform and guide the Company's ambitious exploration plans for the upcoming year. These programs included initial soil sampling over the Cantin target and ground geophysical surveys (magnetics and VLF-EM) at Sundberg during the late-spring, followed by expanded infill and step-out soil sampling at Cantin, as well as first-pass reconnaissance soil sampling over the Sundberg and Chiaz targets in the late-fall.

Cantin remains the most advanced target on the property, with approximately 30 historical drill holes dating back to the late 1980s. While historical drilling returned encouraging gold intersections, limited copper assaying (<10% of the drill core) was conducted at the time. Metalero's modern soil sampling in 2025 significantly expanded and strengthened these historical anomalies, outlining broad, open-ended gold and copper-in-soil trends.

At Sundberg, 2025 exploration focused on refining the AI-identified dual-lobed target through ground geophysics and soil sampling. This target extends over approximately 5 kilometres and exhibits a strong magnetic signature, with VLF-EM surveying aimed at identifying potential conductive zones associated with mineralization. The Chiaz target, which had no prior historical sampling, was tested with two reconnaissance soil lines across a 3.5-kilometre magnetic anomaly.

The Company expects to release the full results from its 2025 exploration programs early in Q1 2026, including soil sampling data from Cantin, Sundberg, and Chiaz, as well as geophysical results from Sundberg. These critical data will guide further exploration and the refinement of drill targets for a potential 2026 drill program at Benson. The new claim staked in 2025, increasing the Benson land package to 173 km², is currently under review through British Columbia's Mineral Claim Consultation Framework.

Financings and Capital Discipline

The successful completion of two oversubscribed financings in 2025, raising approximately $1.23 million in total (comprising a $919,501 hard-dollar financing and an oversubscribed $308,679.83 flow-through financing), has strategically strengthened Metalero's financial position. This capital infusion provides robust support for its planned 2026 exploration and growth initiatives. Metalero continues to operate with a strong emphasis on capital discipline, ensuring that the majority of funds raised are directed toward exploration while maintaining a tight share structure. This approach strategically positions the Company for future financings and potential asset acquisitions in 2026.

Outlook for 2026

Metalero Mining Corp. anticipates a productive year ahead, with a continued focus on advancing its key exploration projects. For 2026, the Company's strategic objectives include the initiation of a targeted drill program at its flagship Benson Project, aimed at further delineating known mineralization and identifying new high-priority targets. Concurrently, Metalero will continue to evaluate potential strategic partnerships and acquisition opportunities that align with its growth objectives and enhance shareholder value. The Company remains committed to responsible exploration and sustainable development practices across all its operations.

About Metalero Mining Corp.

Metalero Mining Corp. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company (TSXV: MLO; OTCPK: CRTTF) focused on copper and gold projects in North America. Its 173 square kilometer, road-accessible Benson Project in central British Columbia serves as Metalero's flagship and is host to five prospects containing gold and copper within porphyry-related mineralized systems. Metalero is part of the Metals Group of Companies, managed by exploration professionals who stand for technical excellence, robust project selection, and strong corporate governance, with a proven ability to identify and capitalize on investment opportunities and deliver shareholder returns.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Robert L'Heureux, M.Sc., P.Geol., President and CEO of Metalero Mining Corp., who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Rob L'Heureux"

Rob L'Heureux,

Chief Executive Officer and President

Forward-Looking Statements

