Aligos Therapeutics Provides Phase 2 B-SUPREME Study Progress Updates

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGS), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving patient outcomes through best-in-class therapies for liver and viral diseases, today announced a progress update for the Phase 2 B-SUPREME study of pevifoscorvir sodium in subjects with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection.

"2026 is an important year for Aligos as we continue to make progress with the Phase 2 B-SUPREME study with 144 subjects currently enrolled across the world," stated Lawrence Blatt, Ph.D., M.B.A., Chairman, President, and CEO. "We look forward to our interim analyses, which will contain directional insights on how the study is tracking. The study remains on track to complete enrollment, with topline data expected in 2027. We believe pevifoscorvir sodium is poised for success in this study and look forward to sharing more details later this year."

Planned Interim Analyses

The first protocol defined interim analysis includes approximately 60% (or 36) HBeAg- participants that complete 12 weeks of the treatment period. This enrollment milestone occurred in Q4 2025. In addition, the planned enrollment of this cohort of 60 HBeAg- participants completed in January 2026. The first interim analysis is expected to occur in the first half of 2026.

A second protocol defined interim analysis is planned when approximately 50% (or 55) HBeAg+ participants complete 24 weeks of the treatment period. This enrollment milestone occurred in January 2026. This interim analysis is expected to occur in the second half of 2026.

To preserve study integrity and comply with FDA regulatory requirements, the company will remain blinded to subject-level data and will receive insights from the Data Safety Monitoring Board on protocol-specified assessments, including the potential for sample size re-estimation at each interim analysis.

Leadership Change

Hardean Achneck, MD resigned from his position as Executive Vice President, Chief Medical Officer. The company thanks him for his contributions and wishes him success in his future endeavors. A formal search has commenced to identify his successor.

About B-SUPREME