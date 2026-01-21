Super League Enterprise: Super League Announces 1-for-12 Reverse Split

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League (Nasdaq: SLE) (the "Company"), a leader in playable media trusted by global brands to reach and activate gaming audiences through playable ads and gamified content, announced today a reverse stock split of its issued and outstanding shares of common stock, par value $0.001 per share ("Common Stock"), at a ratio of 1-for-12 (the "Reverse Split").

The Reverse split is expected to become legally effective at 12:01 AM on January 23, 2026 (the "Legal Effective Date"). The shares are expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on The Nasdaq Capital Market ("NCM"), under the Company's trading symbol "SLE", on January 23, 2026. The shares will be assigned new CUSIP No. 86804F509.

On the Legal Effective Date, every 12 issued and outstanding shares of the Company's Common Stock will be converted automatically into one share of the Company's Common Stock without any change in the par value per share. Once effective, the Reverse Split will reduce the number of shares of Common Stock outstanding from approximately 14.0 million shares to approximately 1.16 million shares.

The Reverse Split enables ongoing compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements.

Immediately after the Reverse Split, each stockholder's percentage ownership interest in the Company and proportional voting power will remain unchanged, except for minor changes and adjustments that will result from the treatment of fractional shares. No fractional shares of the Company's Common Stock will be issued; instead, all fractional shares will be rounded up to the nearest whole share. The rights and privileges of the holders of shares of Common Stock will be substantially unaffected by the Reverse Split.

Stockholders who hold their shares in brokerage accounts or in "street name" will have their positions automatically adjusted to reflect the Reverse Split, subject to each broker's particular processes, and will not be required to take any action in connection with the Reverse Split. Registered stockholders holding pre-split shares of the Company's Common Stock electronically in book-entry form are not required to take any action to receive post-split shares. Those stockholders holding shares of the Company's Common Stock in certificate form will receive a transmittal letter from Broadridge with instructions as soon as practicable after the Legal Effective Date.

About Super League

Super League (Nasdaq: SLE) is redefining how brands connect with consumers through the power of playable media. The company creates moments that matter by placing brands directly in the path of play through playable ads and gamified content across mobile, web, CTV, social, and the world's largest immersive gaming platforms. Powered by proprietary technologies, an award-winning development studio, and a vast network of native creators, Super League enables brands to stand out culturally, inspire loyalty, and drive measurable impact in today's attention-driven economy. For more information, visit superleague.com -

