Mittwoch, 21.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold über 4.862 USD - auf dem Weg zu 5.000 USD: Warum A2 Gold jetzt in eine neue Liga aufsteigt
WKN: A41QJS | ISIN: US90292A1051
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.01.2026 14:36 Uhr
UMeWorld Limited: UMeWorld Inc. Begins Trading Under New Ticker "UMEW" Following FINRA-Approved Corporate Action

MIAMI, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMeWorld Inc. (OTC: UMEW) announced today that its common stock began trading on the OTC Markets under the new trading symbol "UMEW" effective January 21, 2026, following the effectiveness of the Company's previously announced FINRA-approved corporate action.

The corporate action included the Company's redomiciliation from the British Virgin Islands to the State of Delaware, a change of corporate name to UMeWorld Inc., and the assignment of a new CUSIP number 90292A105. The Company's prior CUSIP was suspended upon market effectiveness.

These actions follow the Company's October 2, 2025 share exchange and domestication transaction, pursuant to which UMeWorld Inc. became the successor public issuer to UMeWorld Limited.

The Company's common stock continues to trade on the OTC Markets.

CONTACT:
Michael Lee
Chief Executive Officer
UMeWorld Inc.
Email: investors@umeworld.com


