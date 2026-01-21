Electric Metals Limited Announces Grant of Deferred Share Units

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESS Newswire / January 21, 2026 / Electric Metals (USA) Limited ("Electric Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV:EML)(OTCQB:EMUSF) announces that it has granted an aggregate of 269,808 Deferred Share Units ("DSUs") to non-executive members of its Board of Directors on January 19, 2025.

The DSUs were granted under the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan, which shareholders approved on September 4, 2025, as subsequently amended and restated to reflect compliance with applicable U.S. tax and Delaware corporate law requirements. They were granted to the Company's non-executive directors in respect of directors' fees relating to the calendar quarter ended December 31, 2025.

About Electric Metals (USA) Limited

Electric Metals (USA) Limited (TSXV:EML)(OTCQB:EMUSF) is a U.S.-based critical minerals and advanced materials company developing the North Star Manganese Project to support the electrification of everything. The Company's principal asset is the Emily manganese deposit in Minnesota, the highest-grade manganese deposit in North America. The North Star Manganese Project is a 100% U.S. domestic project, comprising a manganese mine in Emily, Minnesota, and a high-purity manganese sulfate monohydrate (HPMSM) chemical plant in the U.S. It has been the subject of extensive technical work, including a Preliminary Economic Assessment prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Electric Metals' mission is to establish a fully domestic U.S. supply of high-purity manganese chemical and metal products for the North American electric vehicle and energy storage battery, defense, technology, and industrial markets. With manganese playing an increasingly important role in lithium-ion battery formulations, and with no current domestic production in North America, the development of the North Star Manganese Project represents a strategic opportunity for the United States, the State of Minnesota, and the Company's shareholders.

For further information, please contact:

Electric Metals (USA) Limited

Brian Savage

CEO & Director

(303) 656-9197

