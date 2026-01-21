Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2026) - Mag Mile Capital (OTCQB: MMCP) is pleased to announce the successful arrangement of $47.61 million in total financings across five recent commercial real estate transactions, including a multi-tenant retail strip center in Chicagoland, a single-tenant special purpose property in Greater New York area, a marina asset in North Carolina, and hotel assets located in Atlanta, Georgia and San Antonio, Texas. The deal closing underscore the firm's ability to execute complex capital stacks across a wide range of asset classes and market conditions. These group of deals also underscore Mag Mile's powerful network with diverse capital sources ranging from a bridge loan provided by a debt fund, to a conventional bank loans provided by regional and national banks to non-recourse CMBS loans provided by global Investment bank.

The financing packages included a mix of fixed-rate and floating-rate structures with varying terms tailored to each of our clients' business plan, ranging from long-term, cash-flow-focused executions to higher-leverage solutions designed to support value-add and repositioning strategies. Debt fund financing for the New York asset also accomplished a tight 1031 exchange deadline for our client who used our short-term debt fund execution to avoid a large capital gains tax liability. Collectively, the transactions demonstrate Mag Mile Capital's capacity to arrange capital for both stabilized and transitional assets by leveraging deep relationships with CMBS lenders, banks, debt funds, and private capital providers.

"These five closings highlight our team's flexibility and creativity in structuring deals across multiple property types in today's evolving capital markets environment," said Rushi Shah, Chairman and CEO of Mag Mile Capital. "From retail and single-tenant deals to marina and hotel financings, our clients rely on us to structure high-leverage, market-competitive solutions that align with their unique investment strategies."

Matt Weilgus, Mag Mile Capital's head of originations team added: "Each of these transactions presented its own challenges, whether related to asset type, market dynamics, or sponsor timelines, yet we were able to deliver on our clients' objectives through thoughtful structuring and targeted lender outreach. The diversity of these closings reinforces Mag Mile Capital's position as a trusted advisor capable of executing across multiple product types and capital sources."

Transactions Snapshots :

Deal 1: Multi-tenant Retail Shopping Center in Gage Park, Illinois Loan Amount: $4.86 Million Use of Proceeds: Acquisition Closing Date: November 10 th , 2025 Capital Type: Conventional loan by a National Bank Sponsor Type: Family Office Originator: Prabhat Jayara, Senior Vice President, Originations, Chicago



Deal 2: NNN Swim Facility in Mamaroneck, New York Loan Amount: $7.15 Million Use of Proceeds: Acquisition closed in less than 30 days to accommodate a 1031 exchange Closing Date: December 5 th , 2025 Capital Type: Bridge loan by a Debt Fund Sponsor Type: Entrepreneurial Owner Originator: Matt Weilgus, Head of Originations, New York





Deal 3: Marina Facility in New Bern, North Carolina Loan Amount: $5.1 Million, Use of Proceeds: Acquisition Closing Date: December 15 th , 2025 Capital Type: Conventional loan by a Regional Bank Sponsor Type: Private Equity Fund Originator: Skye van Merkensteijn, Vice President, Originations, New York





Deal 4: Wingate by Wyndham converting to Holiday Inn Express in Atlanta, Georgia at the Atlanta Braves stadium Loan Amount: $10.5 Million Use of Proceeds: Cash-out Refinance Closing Date: December 19 th , 2025 Capital Type: Non-Recourse CMBS loan by a global investment bank Sponsor Type: Family Office Originator: Rushi Shah, Chairman and CEO and Prabhat Jayara, SVP



Deal 5: Residence Inn and Fairfield Inn by Marriott in San Antonio, Texas Loan Amount: $20 Million Use of Proceeds: Refinance to pay off a higher rate Life Insurance company bridge loan Closing Date: January 9 th , 2026 Capital Type: Non-Recourse CMBS loan by global investment bank Sponsor Type: Entrepreneurial Owner Originator: Michael Taylor, Senior Vice President, Origination, Las Vegas



About Mag Mile Capital

Mag Mile Capital is a boutique, full-service commercial real estate mortgage banking firm headquartered in Chicago, with offices nationwide. Since 1991, the firm has specialized in arranging sophisticated financing solutions-spanning bridge, mezzanine, permanent, and equity structures-across all major asset classes. Leveraging deep capital markets relationships and a nationwide platform, Mag Mile Capital delivers tailored solutions that turn relationships into closings. Turning Relationships into Closings since 1991.

