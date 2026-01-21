Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 21.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold über 4.862 USD - auf dem Weg zu 5.000 USD: Warum A2 Gold jetzt in eine neue Liga aufsteigt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 913744 | ISIN: CH0008702190 | Ticker-Symbol: CRLN
Tradegate
21.01.26 | 12:37
133,00 Euro
-4,32 % -6,00
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CICOR TECHNOLOGIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CICOR TECHNOLOGIES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
132,50133,5015:59
132,50133,5015:51
ACCESS Newswire
21.01.2026 15:02 Uhr
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cicor Group Expands Lytica Rollout To Its Operating EMS Sites To Maximize Cost Savings Opportunities For Its Customers

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESS Newswire / January 21, 2026 / Lytica, the global leader in electronic component pricing and risk intelligence powered by real customer data, today announced a strategic expansion of its relationship with Cicor Group, the fastest growing design and manufacturing partner for advanced electronics in Europe. Under this expanded partnership, Lytica will power Cicor's electronic component strategy across its operating EMS sites.

Cicor has established itself as a high-performance, innovation-driven organization with a strong focus on operational excellence. As the company continues to scale its global manufacturing presence, it is investing in advanced digital tools that enhance visibility.

By adopting Lytica's platform enterprise-wide, Cicor gains access to verified market intelligence on electronic component pricing and supply base risk. This allows Cicor to identify cost-savings opportunities for its customers and improve purchasing decisions through a unified data-driven approach.

With a single integrated view of pricing and supplier dynamics, Lytica enables Cicor to uncover negotiation leverage points that often remain hidden.

"It is an honor to support Cicor Group during this important phase of global expansion," said Martin Sendyk, CEO of Lytica. "Cicor's commitment to digital transformation and strategic procurement aligns perfectly with our mission. We look forward to empowering all Cicor sites and acquisitions with the verified market intelligence needed to unlock new levels of performance, cost savings, and competitive advantage."

About Lytica

Lytica is an electronic component pricing and risk intelligence company that uses real customer data to help companies make their supply chain more cost transparent, more resilient, and more predictable. Lytica's advanced electronic component market intelligence platform employs machine learning and AI to analyze real-world pricing data, offering true market insights to reduce costs and mitigate supply chain risk. Fortune 500 and blue chip companies around the world rely on Lytica to find better prices, manufacturers, and suppliers. To learn more, visit lytica.com.

Media Contacts
Lytica:
Michael Collins
Vice President of Marketing
613-271-1414
michael_collins@lytica.com

SOURCE: Lytica



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/cicor-group-expands-lytica-rollout-to-its-operating-ems-sites-to-1129281

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.