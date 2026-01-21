Cicor Group Expands Lytica Rollout To Its Operating EMS Sites To Maximize Cost Savings Opportunities For Its Customers

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESS Newswire / January 21, 2026 / Lytica, the global leader in electronic component pricing and risk intelligence powered by real customer data, today announced a strategic expansion of its relationship with Cicor Group, the fastest growing design and manufacturing partner for advanced electronics in Europe. Under this expanded partnership, Lytica will power Cicor's electronic component strategy across its operating EMS sites.

Cicor has established itself as a high-performance, innovation-driven organization with a strong focus on operational excellence. As the company continues to scale its global manufacturing presence, it is investing in advanced digital tools that enhance visibility.

By adopting Lytica's platform enterprise-wide, Cicor gains access to verified market intelligence on electronic component pricing and supply base risk. This allows Cicor to identify cost-savings opportunities for its customers and improve purchasing decisions through a unified data-driven approach.

With a single integrated view of pricing and supplier dynamics, Lytica enables Cicor to uncover negotiation leverage points that often remain hidden.

"It is an honor to support Cicor Group during this important phase of global expansion," said Martin Sendyk, CEO of Lytica. "Cicor's commitment to digital transformation and strategic procurement aligns perfectly with our mission. We look forward to empowering all Cicor sites and acquisitions with the verified market intelligence needed to unlock new levels of performance, cost savings, and competitive advantage."

About Lytica

Lytica is an electronic component pricing and risk intelligence company that uses real customer data to help companies make their supply chain more cost transparent, more resilient, and more predictable. Lytica's advanced electronic component market intelligence platform employs machine learning and AI to analyze real-world pricing data, offering true market insights to reduce costs and mitigate supply chain risk. Fortune 500 and blue chip companies around the world rely on Lytica to find better prices, manufacturers, and suppliers. To learn more, visit lytica.com.

