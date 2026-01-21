Ankle & Foot Centers of America: New Year, New Feet: Simple Steps to Healthier Feet in 2026

ATLANTA, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 21, 2026 / As people across the country set health goals for the new year, foot health is often overlooked-yet it plays a critical role in overall wellness, mobility, and quality of life. To help patients start 2026 on the right foot, Ankle & Foot Centers of America is sharing simple, practical habits anyone can begin this January to support healthier feet all year long.

"Your feet are the foundation of your body," explains a podiatry specialist with Ankle & Foot Centers of America. "They support your weight, absorb shock, and allow you to stay active. When foot problems are ignored, they can lead to pain, instability, and even impact your knees, hips, and back."

Simple Foot-Healthy Habits to Start in the New Year

Choose the Right Footwear

Wearing supportive shoes is one of the most important steps toward better foot health. Look for footwear with proper arch support, cushioning, and a roomy toe box. Avoid worn-out shoes and styles that place excessive pressure on the toes or heels.

Stretch and Exercise Your Feet

Just like the rest of your body, your feet benefit from regular stretching and strengthening. Gentle exercises-such as calf stretches, toe curls, and ankle mobility movements-can help improve flexibility, circulation, and balance.

Don't Delay Diabetic Foot Care

For individuals with diabetes, foot care is essential. Reduced circulation and nerve sensation can allow small problems to turn serious quickly. Routine podiatric checkups and early treatment help prevent infections, ulcers, and long-term complications.

Inspect Your Feet and Maintain Proper Hygiene

Checking your feet daily can help catch issues early, including cuts, blisters, skin changes, or nail concerns. Keep feet clean and dry, trim toenails properly, and moisturize to prevent cracking-avoiding lotion between the toes.

Alternate Your Shoes and Avoid Walking Barefoot

Rotating shoes allows them to dry and maintain support longer. Walking barefoot-especially on hard or uneven surfaces-increases the risk of injuries, strain, and infections.

Start 2026 with a Strong Foundation

Foot pain and mobility issues don't have to be part of everyday life. By adopting a few simple habits and seeking professional care when needed, patients can stay active, comfortable, and confident throughout the year.

To learn more about foot health or to schedule an appointment, visit ankleandfootcenters.com and start the new year with healthier feet.

