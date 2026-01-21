PostSig Launches Data Scout at BattleFin Conference, Introducing a Catalog-Agnostic Data Discovery and Execution Layer

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / January 21, 2026 / PostSig today announced the launch of Data Scout , a new product designed to streamline how capital markets teams discover, evaluate, and onboard market data. Data Scout connects to any internal or external data catalog and is debuting publicly today at the BattleFin Discovery Day Miami conference, with its first external integration powered by a high-quality slice of BattleFin's extensive data catalog.

Across hedge funds and asset managers, onboarding new datasets is often managed in general-purpose tools like Jira, where epics, vendor tickets, and meeting notes quickly become fragmented. NDAs and trial agreements are negotiated separately, documents live in shared drives, and visibility is lost just as vendor relationships enter a post-signature phase.

Data Scout replaces this fragmented process with a native, Kanban-style workflow purpose-built for institutional data discovery and onboarding. Each selected vendor or dataset moves through clearly defined stages, from discovery and engagement to NDA, trial, purchasing, and onboarding, with all notes, documents, and discussions kept together throughout the lifecycle of the relationship.

"Data Scout is not another data catalog," said Phil Kim, Chief Product Officer at PostSig. "Firms already have multiple ways to discover data. What's been missing is a system that connects discovery to execution. Data Scout sits above internal and external catalogs and brings structure to everything that happens once interest turns into action."

Through its integration with BattleFin, teams can move directly from external data discovery into structured vendor engagement, including testing data, conducting alt-data powered research, and consuming Insights on the Exabel platform, part of the BattleFin Group platform. Data Scout is also designed to support market data consultants, allowing them to connect their own proprietary catalogs and manage discovery, trials, and onboarding workflows across clients without losing visibility into negotiations, obligations or outcomes.

Regardless of where discovery originates, from external platforms, consultant-maintained catalogs or internal inventories, Data Scout connects these sources into a single execution layer. Many in-house data catalogs are still maintained in spreadsheets, making it difficult to compare what a firm already owns alongside new opportunities. By unifying discovery, inventory, and engagement into a single workflow, Data Scout reduces duplicate vendor outreach, avoids redundant contracts, and improves reuse of existing data relationships across teams.

"Discovery can be painful. The Exabel platform ingests datasets and rigorously tests for signal. If we find a signal, we map and tag the data, then make it available in the catalog. The Exabel platform allows users to focus on the signal and not the noise," said Tim Harrington, CEO of BattleFin. "By integrating BattleFin's catalog with PostSig's execution layer, firms can move faster while maintaining transparency and governance."

Because the NDA and trial agreement are typically the first signed documents in a data relationship, Data Scout seamlessly transitions into PostSig's post-signature Contract Performance Management platform. Trial agreements are tracked explicitly in PostSig, including their timelines, obligations, deliverables, and associated discussions, which are often compressed and time-sensitive. From initial evaluation through trial, purchasing, renewal, and eventual expiration, negotiations, usage constraints, and operational requirements remain continuously visible, without handoffs or loss of context.

Data Scout is available immediately as part of the PostSig platform and supports integrations with both internal and third-party data catalogs.

PostSig bridges documented intent and real-world execution with continuous intelligence and control. Powered by LineageAI, PostSig sits above systems of record to understand and connect what organizations have agreed to, enabling execution to adapt as agreements, rights, and constraints change.

PostSig delivers this through two applications operating on a shared intelligence layer. PostSig Contract Performance Management governs commercial execution by aligning contracts with invoices, usage, renewals, and obligations. PostSig Investor Rights Intelligence governs corporate and investment execution by keeping investor rights, governance constraints, and approval requirements up to date as portfolios evolve. Together, these applications give organizations the control to act and adapt with confidence - while staying aligned with what was agreed.

Visit www.postsig.com to learn more.

Visit www.battlefin.com to learn more.

Tiffaney Fox Quintana

Chief Marketing Officer

PostSig, Inc.

tiff@postsig.com

Jessica Cooper

Marketing & Communications

BattleFin Group Inc.

jessica@battlefin.com

