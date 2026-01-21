Free Professional Development From IBM SkillsBuild and Discovery Education Equips High School Educators With AI, Cybersecurity, and Digital Literacy Skills

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / January 21, 2026 / High school educators now have access to free professional development credential courses focused on AI, cybersecurity, and digital literacy through IBM SkillsBuild, IBM's free global technology education program. Through the IBM and Discovery Education collaboration, educators gain free access to practical, workforce-aligned learning experiences and industry-recognized credentials designed to support instruction in emerging technologies. Over the next two years, the initiative is expected to reach up to 100,000 high school educators through Discovery Education's professional learning network, with content structured to integrate seamlessly into existing professional development programs.

Research from the Education Insights Report 2025-2026 reveals that only about half (53%) of teachers are optimistic about AI's potential to support teaching and learning due to lack of clear guidance and professional development. Drawing on IBM's leadership in technology and workforce development, IBM SkillsBuild offers accessible learning pathways that combine interactive content, real-world applications, and credentials. These pathways enable educators to strengthen their understanding of AI and related technologies while building confidence in applying them in the classroom.

Through this collaboration, educators teaching grades 9-12 will gain access to:

Free, self-paced learning modules in AI, cybersecurity, and digital literacy, all intentionally designed to fit into busy schedules.

Industry-recognized credentials from Credly and documentable professional development hours.

Classroom-ready lesson plans grounded in real-world applications and aligned to educator needs across an array of disciplines.

"IBM SkillsBuild is central to IBM's commitment to skill 30 million people worldwide by 2030," said Lydia Logan, Vice President, Global Education and Workforce Development at IBM. "Educators play a critical role in preparing students for the future of work. Through this collaboration with Discovery Education, we're helping teachers build practical, workforce-aligned skills in AI, cybersecurity, and digital literacy that can translate directly into classroom instruction and expanded opportunity for students."

The collaboration leverages Discovery Education's trusted reach and professional learning expertise to help scale access to IBM SkillsBuild across the K-12 ecosystem, expanding opportunities for educators to engage with high-quality, relevant professional development and credentials.

"Emerging technologies, such as AI, have the potential to support educators in delivering excellent instruction with long-lasting impact for students" said Catherine Dunlop, Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Discovery Education. "Educators need and want guidance, and that's why this collaboration offers educators industry-recognized credentials and practical insights. Together with IBM, we are creating a powerful bridge for educators between transformative technologies and the daily realities of K-12 instruction."

To access the IBM SkillsBuild professional development content, please visit skillsbuild.org.

###

About Discovery Education

Discovery Education is the worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art, PreK-12 digital solutions help educators engage all students and support academic achievement. Through award-winning multimedia content, instructional supports, and innovative classroom tools that are effective, engaging, and easy to use, Discovery Education enables educators to deliver powerful learning experiences in 45% of U.S. K-12 schools and across 100+ countries and territories. Through partnerships with districts, states, and trusted organizations, Discovery Education empowers teachers with essential solutions that inspire curiosity, build confidence, and accelerate learning. Learn more at www.discoveryeducation.com.

Contact

Joseph Brown

IBM

Email: Joseph.Brown4@ibm.com

Grace Maliska

Discovery Education

Email: gmaliska@discoveryed.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Discovery Education on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Discovery Education

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/discovery-education

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Discovery Education

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/free-professional-development-from-ibm-skillsbuild-and-discovery-1129592