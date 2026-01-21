Twenty-five year global enterprise software veteran will draw from sales and leadership experience to strengthen ScienceLogic's international customer pipeline

ScienceLogic, delivering intelligence that accelerates outcomes through service-centric observability, AI-driven operations, and intelligent automation, today announced that the company has hired Robin Verbeet as SVP, International Sales. In this role, Verbeet will lead and scale sales growth initiatives in EMEA and other global markets.

Verbeet, based in Amsterdam, brings more than 25 years of enterprise software sales and leadership experience from roles at global enterprise software organizations. Throughout his career, Verbeet has built and led high-performing, large-scale sales teams at PTC, PeopleSoft, Ascential Software (acquired by IBM), and most recently spent 15 years at BMC Software where he was Global Vice President Sales, Digital Service Operations Management Solutions.

During his tenure at BMC, Verbeet led his teams to deliver significant and sustained growth across North and Central Europe. After he was tapped to lead global go-to-market and sales for the company's ServiceOps platform in 2020, Verbeet successfully grew the SaaS business at high double-digit rates for four consecutive years.

"Robin's proven track record of delivering sustained enterprise software sales growth, particularly in scaling global go-to-market organizations, makes him an ideal leader to drive ScienceLogic's expanding international footprint," said Michael Beaver, chief revenue officer at ScienceLogic. "That experience, combined with the momentum of the expanded ScienceLogic AI Platform, positions us well to accelerate international growth and meet rising demand for more resilient, automated IT operations."

Verbeet's appointment follows the company's October appointment of Beaver as chief revenue officer and November announcement of major updates to its flagship Skylar One platform. With a deepened bench of sales leadership and a reimagined portfolio of offerings within the ScienceLogic AI Platform, including Skylar One, Skylar AI, Skylar Automation, and Skylar Compliance, ScienceLogic is poised to accelerate its global growth while helping enterprise IT teams resolve issues faster, operate with greater resilience, and prepare for the next era of IT innovation.

"I chose ScienceLogic because of the endless possibilities I see to deliver value for customers by automating IT with the Skylar AI platform," said Verbeet. "The company's strong focus on customer success combined with recognition from industry leaders such as Gartner, Forrester, CRN, and Inc. reflects the strength of its vision and execution. I'm excited to work with the talented team to help customers build more resilient IT environments while supporting ScienceLogic's continued growth."

