FilterLabs today announced the public launch of Ubiquity, a new data intelligence platform designed to help organizations surface clear, location-specific, mission-critical insights from fragmented, noisy, and hard-to-verify data sources.

As leaders and analysts face mounting pressure to make decisions faster while managing growing volumes of data, existing tools are often more of a detriment than an advantage: they add to the noise, increase costs, and extend time-to-insight. Ubiquity was built to address this gap by enabling organizations to discover, verify, and operationalize the right signals at the right time, without sacrificing trust or precision.

"Ubiquity has changed how we can make sense of complex political dynamics in Nepal and how quickly we can deliver for a major partner," says Bridi Rice, CEO at the Development Intelligence Lab, an early Ubiquity customer. "It allowed our analysts to track evolving narratives on conflict, governance, and elections at a pace and scale that would have taken months using traditional methods."

A key differentiator is that Ubiquity can deliver source-verified, hyperlocal, and geotagged data even when publisher metadata is missing. The platform combines agentic AI with human-in-the-loop validation, ensuring data quality, relevance, and provenance across conversational, behavioral, and socioeconomic sources worldwide.

"Understanding the narratives in a local information environment is key to changing attitudes and behavior," says Rob Morello, Chief Analytics Officer at Fraym. "Ubiquity solves this problem."

Designed to integrate seamlessly into existing analytical workflows, Ubiquity offers raw data feeds and extensible APIs, allowing teams to reduce time-to-insight, lower data costs, and access unique signals that traditional data providers cannot deliver.

"Data stopped being a moat long ago. Organizations don't suffer from a lack of data, they suffer from a lack of reliable insights," said Jonathan Teubner, co-founder and CEO of FilterLabs. "Ubiquity was built to give analysts and decision-makers direct access to high-quality, hyper-specific signals they can rely on when it matters most."

"Too many teams spend their time scavenging for, cleaning, validating, and second-guessing data instead of analyzing it," said Erol Yayboke, COO at FilterLabs. "Ubiquity meaningfully reduces that burden and allows analysts to focus on their actual job: Producing insights that affect the type of decisions that impact thousands around the world."

Ubiquity is available starting today. Additional information can be found at filterlabs.ai.

About FilterLabs

FilterLabs is a data intelligence company based in Washington, DC and Cambridge, MA that enables faster, more accurate decision-making through source-verified, hyperlocal data. Serving organizations where insight quality directly impacts outcomes, FilterLabs helps teams reduce time-to-insight, lower data costs, and act with confidence in complex and rapidly changing environments.

