Mittwoch, 21.01.2026
Gold über 4.862 USD - auf dem Weg zu 5.000 USD: Warum A2 Gold jetzt in eine neue Liga aufsteigt
WKN: A3D00S | ISIN: IL0011794802 | Ticker-Symbol: 9W9
Tradegate
21.01.26 | 15:23
14,100 Euro
+0,71 % +0,100
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
21.01.2026 15:06 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cellebrite to Report Fourth-Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results on February 11, 2026

TYSONS CORNER, Va. and PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellebrite (NASDAQ: CLBT), a global leader in premier Digital Investigative solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced it will report its fourth-quarter and fiscal year 2025 financial results before the U.S. markets open on Wednesday, February 11, 2026.

Cellebrite Logo

Later that same morning, Cellebrite will host a live conference call and webcast to review the Company's financial results for the fourth quarter of 2025 and discuss its 2026 outlook. Relevant details include:

Date:

Wednesday, February 11, 2026

Time:

8:30 a.m. ET

Call-In Number:

203-518-9814 / 800-274-8461

Conference ID:

CLBTQ425

Event URL:

https://investors.cellebrite.com/events/event-details/cellebrite-q4-2025-financial-results-conference-call-webcast

Live Webcast URL:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/v9sjjqnr

In conjunction with the conference call and webcast, historical financial tables and supplemental data will be available on the quarterly results section of Company's investor relations website at https://investors.cellebrite.com/financial-information/quarterly-results.

About Cellebrite
Cellebrite's (Nasdaq: CLBT) mission is to protect communities, nations and businesses as a global leader in digital investigative and intelligence solutions. More than 7,000 global law enforcement agencies, defense and intelligence organizations and enterprises trust Cellebrite's AI-powered software portfolio to make forensically sound digital data more accessible and actionable. Cellebrite technology allows customers to accelerate more than 1.5 million legally sanctioned investigations annually, enhance sovereign security, elevate operational efficacy and efficiency and enable advanced mobile research and application security. Available via cloud, on-premises and hybrid deployments, Cellebrite's technology enables its customers around the globe to advance their missions, elevate public safety and safeguard data privacy. To learn more, visit us at www.cellebrite.com, https://investors.cellebrite.com/investors and find us on social media @Cellebrite.

Investor Relations
Andrew Kramer
Vice President, Investor Relations
investors@cellebrite.com
+1 973.206.7760

Media
Victor Cooper
Sr. Director of Corporate Communications
Victor.cooper@cellebrite.com
+1 404.804.5910

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2855183/Cellebrite_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cellebrite-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2025-financial-results-on-february-11-2026-302665739.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
