ControlUp Introduces ControlUp for MSPs, Empowering Partners to Boost Service Quality, Differentiate Offerings, and Drive Profitable Growth

Multi-tenant DEX platform and partner program helps MSPs deliver modern autonomous IT management services

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 21, 2026, a leader in Digital Employee Experience, a new multi-tenant platform and partner program designed specifically for managed service providers (MSPs). The offering gives MSPs a purpose-built way to automate endpoint management through a single, scalable platform that combines real-time visibility, intelligent automation, and MSP-optimized licensing, as well as go-to-market support.

ControlUp for MSPs is designed to help MSPs navigate margin pressure, IT talent shortages, rapid technology change, high client expectations, and increasing security and compliance demands. By consolidating multiple tools into a single platform, MSPs can improve service quality, differentiate their offerings, and grow more efficiently.

"This new offering is about helping MSPs turn market pressure into opportunity," said Julia Scully, Head of Global Channel Sales, ControlUp. "ControlUp for MSPs gives our partners a practical way to deliver modern autonomous IT management services that improve customer experience, simplify operations, and unlock new recurring revenue, all seamlessly integrated with the tools that they already rely on."

DEX Built for MSPs

At the heart of the new offering is the tenant manager feature-a multi-tenant console that gives MSPs a single view of all customer environments across physical devices, VDI, DaaS, and cloud workspaces. From this console, MSPs can drill into individual tenants, troubleshoot issues in real time, and standardize how they onboard and manage customers.

ControlUp for MSPs also introduces flexible license pooling and reallocation. Instead of locking licenses to specific tenants, MSPs can draw from a shared pool and shift capacity between customers as needs change. This supports faster onboarding, easier trials, and better alignment with customer growth, while simplifying license management.

To accelerate time to value, ControlUp has added guided tenant onboarding and best practice templates that help MSPs set up new environments in a consistent, repeatable way. These tools are designed to reduce ramp-up time for new customers and new engineers, while ensuring that each tenant is configured for proactive monitoring and remediation from day one.

Real-Time Experience Metrics, Remote Management and Automation

ControlUp for MSPs delivers real-time visibility across endpoints, applications, networks, and virtual desktops. MSPs can quickly identify bottlenecks, eliminate blind spots, and reduce mean time to resolution (MTTR) through instant diagnostics.

Automation plays a key role. Proactive remediation and alerting help fix common issues before end users notice a problem. Workflow automation and virtual expert guidance enable L1 support staff, and in some cases end users themselves, to resolve frequent issues. This "shift left" approach helps reduce ticket volumes and improves MTTR while freeing senior engineers to focus on higher-value work.

Built-in remote management and control capabilities give MSPs the tools they need to diagnose and resolve problems on both managed and unmanaged devices. Patching, vulnerability assessment, and drift prevention features help keep client environments secure, compliant, and consistent.

Insight-Driven Services and New Revenue Opportunities

With ControlUp for MSPs, providers can move beyond traditional "break-fix" services and offer higher-value, insight-driven offerings. DEX scoring and KPIs make it possible to introduce experience level agreements, so MSPs can measure and report on the health of the digital experience rather than just infrastructure uptime.

Device lifecycle management uses real-time and historical data to guide hardware refresh decisions, helping customers avoid unnecessary upgrades and emergency replacements. Software asset insights highlight unused licenses and underutilized resources, enabling MSPs to reduce client costs and demonstrate clear financial value.

Compliance and sustainability initiatives are also supported. MSPs can deliver compliance reports that help customers align with CIS benchmarks and other industry standards without manual effort, while sustainability reporting shows device energy consumption and carbon footprint.

Works With Existing MSP Investments

ControlUp for MSPs is designed to complement the existing MSP toolset. Integrations with ITSM platforms such as ServiceNow and Freshworks ensure alerts and insights flow directly into existing ticketing and workflow processes. The platform also enhances leading endpoint management and workspace solutions, including Microsoft Intune, Jamf, Azure Virtual Desktop, and Windows 365.

Program Benefits for MSP Partners

The technology launch is supported by a dedicated MSP partner program that aligns with how providers sell, deliver, and grow recurring services. The program offers MSP-specific licensing and pricing, including tiered and multi-year options designed to protect margins while scaling seat counts.

Partners receive free access to ControlUp Academy training, technical enablement, and sales tools tailored to MSP use cases. ControlUp also provides marketing and demand generation support, including co-branded content, campaign assets, template press releases for launches, and access to ControlUp experts for joint webinars and events. Dedicated partner and sales support teams help MSPs accelerate time to value with new opportunities.

"We chose ControlUp because they have a forward-looking vision for what modern DEX solutions can and should deliver," said Eric Egolf, CEO, CIO Solutions. "The pace at which ControlUp adds useful and well-implemented features not found in other Remote Monitoring and management (RMM) platforms has been a breath of fresh air. More than just a vendor, ControlUp has been a true partner, something our previous RMM vendors never achieved. With ControlUp's all-in-one platform, we are seeing users as first-class citizens, supporting the work-from-home era, providing an AI-driven roadmap, enabling robust patching oversight, and offering a platform built for the future."

Availability and How to Learn More

ControlUp for MSPs will be introduced globally with a series of MSP-focused events, including regional partner summits and webinars across North America, EMEA, and APAC. MSPs can learn more .

About ControlUp

ControlUp is a leader in DEX, unifying Digital Employee Experience and IT operations in a single, powerful platform built for modern workplace management. By combining real-time monitoring, intelligent insights, and proactive remediation, ControlUp accelerates the shift toward Autonomous Endpoint Management.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7f40f063-a692-4b95-bbf8-5924e29e8fa8