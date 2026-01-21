HONG KONG, Jan 21, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - In 2026, the artificial intelligence (AI) industry reached another critical turning point. Demis Hassabis, Nobel Prize winner and CEO of Google DeepMind, made a pivotal assertion: the true trillion-dollar opportunity in AI lies not in computing chips, but in 'Physical AI'systems capable of perceiving, understanding, and transforming the real world. Having earned a Nobel Prize for his breakthrough work on AlphaFold, which validated AI's scientific value, Hassabis' latest outlook has attracted widespread attention in capital markets. It has also brought 51WORLD (6651.HK), a Hong Kong-listed company focused on Physical AI, into the spotlight.Hassabis pointed out that current AI faces a bottleneck of "intelligence fragmentation": while excelling at digital tasks such as text generation, it struggles to grasp basic physical laws like gravity and spatial continuity. The missing "world model" stands as the final barrier to achieving Artificial General Intelligence (AGI). More critically, the poor adaptability of existing data formats leads to computing power waste and low energy efficiency, making energy supply a potential core variable in future AI competition. Physical AI, by constructing a digital environment that closely mirrors reality, holds the key to resolving this series of challenges.As China's first listed company specializing in Physical AI, 51WORLD's strategic layout aligns perfectly with this trend. Deeply rooted in the fields of digital twin and simulation, the company has independently developed the AES Digital Twin Base and 51Sim Simulation Platform, establishing the core infrastructure for Physical AI. The implementation of Physical AI requires breaking through three key elements: synthetic data, spatial intelligence models, and simulation training platforms. Leveraging its massive 3D asset library and 3DGS/4DGS reconstruction technology, 51WORLD has achieved 90% authenticity and 100% scene controllability for synthetic data, providing AI with data support that adheres to physical laws.Its AES Base enables full-scale replication from micro-components to macro-cities endowing AI with "physical intuition." Combined with the Clonova Interaction Platform and Aperdata Implementation Platform, it has created a closed loop from digital cognition to physical execution. In embodied intelligence, the ultimate application of Physical AI, 51WORLD has delivered tangible results: it empowers over 100 global intelligent driving original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), Tier 1 suppliers, testing institutions, universities, and research institutes with closed-loop simulation training solutions, helping clients build safe, efficient, and mass-producible verification systems for intelligent driving systems.51WORLD's resilience stems from its commitment to underlying technologies. During the previous R&D cycle, the company established a leading position in China's Physical AI market. With a new round of large-scale R&D investment in synthetic data, spatial intelligence models, and simulation training platforms, it has solved the cross-scenario generalization challenge of Physical AI, aligning seamlessly with Hassabis' vision of a universal world model. Financial data shows sustained strong revenue growth for the company, and the explosive demand for the 51Sim Platform underscores the industry's urgent need for high-reliability Physical AI simulation technology.Hassabis predicts that over the next five years, AI will enter the era of automated experimentation, requiring digital environments that accurately simulate physical parameters. This aligns closely with 51WORLD's direction of evolving toward a "universal world model" and integrating generative AI. Amid the wave of AI transitioning from the digital world to the physical world, 51WORLD, equipped with technical accumulation and scenario implementation capabilities, is emerging as a core participant and leader in this trillion-dollar track.Beijing 51WORLD Digital Twin Technology Co., Ltd., [HKSE:6651], https://www.51world.com.cnSource: Beijing 51WORLD Digital Twin Technology Co., Ltd.Copyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.