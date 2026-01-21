Maxon Computers: Maxon Strengthens Product Leadership with Appointment of Steve Forde as Chief Product Officer

Forde's breadth of experience across creative technology and global platforms positions him to help scale Maxon's portfolio and deliver world-class experiences for individual creators and enterprise customers alike.

BAD HOMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESS Newswire / January 21, 2026 / Maxon , maker of powerful, approachable software solutions for creators working in 2D and 3D design, motion graphics, visual effects, and more, today announced the appointment of Steve Forde as Chief Product Officer (CPO). In this role, Forde will lead Maxon's global product organization, working closely alongside Philip Losch, Chief Technology and AI Officer, to drive product strategy, execution, and long-term innovation across the Maxon portfolio.

Forde joins Maxon at a pivotal moment for both the company and the creative technology industry. With decades of experience spanning high-growth startups and global enterprises serving creative professionals, he brings a unique combination of entrepreneurial vision and operational scale to the team. Forde's appointment reinforces Maxon's commitment to strengthening its leadership team while advancing its product offering to meet the evolving needs of creators - keeping the close connection to the artist community that has long defined Maxon.

"What drew me to Maxon was the convergence of people, technology, and a fundamental shift in how creative content is made," said Steve Forde, Chief Product Officer at Maxon. "The proliferation of games, advertising, and social media is driving 3D from niche skillset to mainstream job requirement. With the right combination of product innovation and intelligent workflows, it can become accessible to an even broader audience. Maxon is uniquely positioned to lead that transformation, not just by building powerful tools, but by delivering experiences that scale with creators as their needs evolve. I didn't want to sit on the sidelines while it happens."

Over the course of his career, Forde has held senior leadership roles at companies including Adobe and Amazon, where he led product, engineering, and design teams for large-scale platforms such as Adobe After Effects and Amazon Prime Video. Earlier in his career, he founded and led two successful startups, including GridIron Software, where Forde oversaw the development of plugins for Adobe After Effects, giving him his first introduction to working closely with the Maxon team in 2007. These roles have given Forde deep, firsthand experience navigating both innovation-driven environments and complex, global organizations.

As CPO, Forde's focus will be on establishing a clear, long-term product vision while scaling Maxon's product organization to support global teams, increasingly complex customer needs, and sustained enterprise growth, ensuring teams are empowered to deliver cohesive, high-quality experiences without losing the creative spirit that has long defined the company.

"Steve brings a deep understanding of both where Maxon comes from and where the market is heading," said David McGavran, CEO of Maxon. "His ability to connect long-term vision with practical execution makes him an ideal partner as we continue to grow. This appointment strengthens our leadership team and positions Maxon to lead the industry through the next phase of creative evolution."

A key pillar of Forde's mandate will be guiding the integration of emerging technologies into Maxon's products in ways that respect artistic craft and amplify human creativity. With a deep appreciation for the skill, intent, and vision behind creative work, Forde will focus on using technology to remove friction and expand possibilities, allowing artists to spend more time creating and less time navigating complexity. By grounding innovation in real-world workflows and listening closely to the creative community, Maxon aims to deliver tools that empower artists and teams alike to produce exceptional work.

Looking ahead, Maxon will continue to invest in product innovation that serves its passionate creative community while expanding into new markets and use cases. Under Forde's product leadership, the company plans to execute on a bold vision for the future of 3D and media creation, defining how creators will work over the next five years and beyond.

