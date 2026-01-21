Capital for Colleagues Plc - Notice of Annual General Meeting

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 21

Capital for Colleagues plc / EPIC: CFCP / Market: AQSE / Sector: Financials

21 January 2026

CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC

('Capital for Colleagues', 'C4C' or the 'Company')

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Capital for Colleagues, the investment vehicle focused on opportunities in the Employee Owned Business ('EOB') sector, is pleased to announce that Notice convening the Company's Annual General Meeting for 5.30pm on Wednesday, 11 February 2026 at The Bonham Hotel, 35 Drumsheugh Gardens, Edinburgh EH3 7RN, has been posted to shareholders in the Company. The document will also be available on the Company's website at www.capitalforcolleagues.com.

The Directors of the Company are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

www.capitalforcolleagues.com

CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC Richard Bailey, Chairman Alistair Currie, Chief Executive Lesley Watt, Chief Financial Officer 01985 201 980 ALBR Capital Limited Aquis Corporate Adviser and Broker 020 7469 0930

Capital for Colleagues plc

Capital for Colleagues is an investment company focused on the UK EOB sector. The Company has a proven management team, with a wide network of contacts and affiliates, as well as established access to investment opportunities, enabling the Company to execute its strategy and capitalise on EOB-focused investment opportunities. In addition, the Company educates and assists companies that are looking to launch employee ownership schemes, advising them, amongst other things, on how to secure investment and achieve their objectives.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).