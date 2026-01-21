BluShark Digital LLC: BluShark Digital Joins Herringbone Digital to Scale Proven SEO Digital Marketing Agency for Local Markets

BluShark Digital will continue to operate under the BluShark brand, maintaining continuity across its leadership and client delivery teams.

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / January 21, 2026 / Herringbone Digital today announced the acquisition of BluShark Digital, a leading legal marketing and local search agency headquartered in Washington, D.C., built to help law firms win the most competitive local markets in the United States.

BluShark has spent more than a decade building a repeatable approach to local dominance-one that blends geo-expansion strategy, market-by-market competitive positioning, and disciplined execution across locations. The result is a system designed for firms that don't want "more marketing." They want to take territory, defend it, and expand it.

BluShark's performance has earned national recognition across multiple industry benchmarks and awards, including being named B2B Agency of the Year at the U.S. Agency Awards, Washington Business Journal's fastest-growing company, and ranking on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies for five consecutive years.

This partnership brings BluShark into Herringbone Digital's growing legal vertical and adds resources behind what BluShark already does exceptionally well-expanding resources across engineering, data, AI enablement, and shared operations to increase testing capacity and speed of execution without changing what clients value most: strategy, execution, and accountability.

"BluShark was built to be a true growth partner to law firms-not just a vendor pushing outputs," said Seth Price, Founder of BluShark Digital. "This partnership is about acceleration. Herringbone gives us the support to invest harder in the work-technology, talent, and innovation-while staying true to the approach that has earned trust for more than a decade."

Raj Ramanan, CEO of Herringbone Digital, said the acquisition reflects a shared belief in BluShark's model-and an opportunity to scale it while preserving the BluShark standard. "Seth and his team have built an incredible business and team that consistently deliver exceptional outcomes for clients. We are thrilled to partner with BluShark to expand the model and amplify their impact, while preserving the BluShark standard and brand promise," Ramanan said.

BluShark will continue to operate under the BluShark brand, maintaining continuity across its leadership and client delivery teams. Seth Price, CEO, and David Brenton, President, will remain actively involved, with Seth Price serving on the Herringbone Digital Board of Directors. This will enable the preservation of BluShark's core values, service model, and standards of execution, while expanding the capabilities and resources available to clients through the Herringbone platform.

This acquisition reflects the continued evolution of legal marketing, as law firms demand more integrated strategies that connect local visibility, reputation signals, content authority, and competitive differentiation into a single, measurable growth system.

###

About BluShark Digital

BluShark Digital is a law firm growth and visibility platform specializing in local SEO, geo-expansion strategy, and competitive market positioning for elite law firms across the United States. Founded by Seth Price, BluShark helps firms build durable local presence and scalable growth systems that drive visibility and market leadership.

About Herringbone Digital

Herringbone Digital partners with best-in-class local digital marketing agencies, service providers, and tech-enabled solutions led by experienced operators. Founded in 2024 and backed by Trinity Hunt Partners, Herringbone Digital is building a multi-vertical growth platform across legal, dental, healthcare, and home services, through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

About Trinity Hunt Partners

Trinity Hunt Partners is a growth-oriented private equity firm with over $2 billion of assets under management, focused on building leading B2B and B2C services companies. Trinity Hunt provides capital, strategic support, and operational expertise to help entrepreneurial businesses scale into category leaders.

Media Contact:

Will Goldman

press@blusharkdigital.com

BluShark Digital LLC

https://blusharkdigital.com/

SOURCE: BluShark Digital LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/blushark-digital-joins-herringbone-digital-to-scale-proven-seo-d-1129515