Hollywall Entertainment, Inc.: HWAL Inc., Announces New Appointment to its Board Advisors

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / January 21, 2026 / HWAL Inc. , formerly Hollywall Entertainment, Inc. (OTCID:HWAL), announces a new appointment to its Board of Advisors.

HWAL recently announced a corporate rebranding, and has expanded its focus to include acquiring, incubating, and operating what have recently become referred to as "Real World Assets."

In preparation for global growth and acquisition of Real World Assets within the industry sectors of sports and music entertainment, AI and blockchain technologies, hydrogen energy technologies, oil and gas, gold and other minerals, HWAL announces the appointment to its Advisory Board of Mr. Shubat Al-Marikhi, based in Qatar.

Shubat Al-Marikhi is a distinguished Qatari statesman and senior legal advisor who has served as a Member of the Council of Ministers at the Amiri Diwan since 2000. In his capacity as General Supervisor for Legislations and International Agreements, Mr. Al-Marikhi oversees the drafting, negotiation, and finalization of major bilateral and multilateral agreements between the State of Qatar and foreign governments, international organizations, and global institutions. His portfolio spans critical contracts involving Qatari ministries, authorities, and public entities across infrastructure, finance, education, health, and technology sectors. Mr. Al-Marikhi regularly leads and represents Qatar in high-level legislative, legal, and technical committees worldwide, ensuring the protection and advancement of Qatari interests in complex international negotiations. With more than two decades of experience at the highest levels of government, he is widely recognized for his strategic vision, diplomatic acumen, and pivotal role in strengthening Qatar's global partnerships and legislative framework.

About HWAL Inc.

HWAL Inc. (OTC PINK:HWAL), is a multinational holding company driving innovation in entertainment, Real World Assets, space archiving, and digital media assets. Through subsidiaries like Melody Trust, HWAL curates' iconic cultural legacies, including working with Space Blue on the Lunaprise Moon Museum.

HWAL has curated and preserved over 27,000 music and visual arts assets, including rare and coveted music recordings, photos and videos, some which are unpublished, from countless legendary music recording artists including James Brown, Chuck Berry, Frank Sinatra, Count Basie, The Who, Dolly Parton, Ray Charles, Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jimi Hendrix, Marvin Gaye, Willie Nelson, Tina Turner, Mick Jagger, Janis Joplin, Grace Slick, Eric Clapton and the Yardbirds, Johnny Winter, Jefferson Airplane, Duke Ellington, Lena Horne, John Lee Hooker, Jerry Lee Lewis, Fats Domino, The Platters, John Travolta, Kenny Rogers, Hall and Oates, James Taylor, Bob Marley, Aretha Franklin, Etta James, Rod Stewart, George Jones, Alabama, Deep Purple, and hundreds of other music legends.

