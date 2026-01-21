International Olympic Committee: IOC and World Olympians Association Strengthen Their Partnership To Better Support Olympians

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the World Olympians Association (WOA) will further increase their joint support for Olympians. The two organisations have just renewed their partnership by signing a new Cooperation and Licence Agreement.

Building on the IOC's longstanding support of the WOA, the Agreement is aimed at:

enhancing the engagement and support for Olympians

strengthening the collaboration between the two organisations; and

strengthening the good governance which underpins the partnership.

The Agreement also focuses on maximising the impact of joint initiatives and resources to ensure that Olympians continue to be empowered to serve as role models and ambassadors of the Olympic Movement.

IOC President and Double Olympic Champion Kirsty Coventry said: "As Olympians, we share a lifelong bond through the values and experiences that define the Olympic Movement. This renewed partnership between the IOC and the WOA strengthens our collective commitment to support Olympians - not only during their sporting careers but throughout their lives. Together, we will continue to empower Olympians as role models, community leaders and ambassadors of the Olympic ideals around the world."

WOA President Joël Bouzou OLY, Olympic bronze medallist and World Champion, said: " We are delighted that our relationship with the IOC is being strengthened so that we can best serve the needs of our National Associations and individual Olympians with more resources and more support from the IOC. We have achieved much over the last three Olympic cycles, including the creation of the OLY post-nominal letters and our grants and scholarship programmes, and we look forward to working hand in hand with the IOC to deliver even more services and opportunities for Olympians. "

About the WOA

The IOC has supported the World Olympians Association since its foundation, which was led by former IOC President Juan Antonio Samaranch in 1995.

The WOA supports Olympians worldwide and helps over 100 National Olympians Associations spread the spirit of Olympism in their country. It unites Olympians from all Games and generations, empowering them to make the world a better place through the values of sport.

