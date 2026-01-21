Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 21.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold über 4.862 USD - auf dem Weg zu 5.000 USD: Warum A2 Gold jetzt in eine neue Liga aufsteigt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
21.01.2026 15:38 Uhr
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Benevity Announces Executive Leadership Appointments to Drive Growth and Scale Social Impact

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / January 21, 2026 / Benevity, Inc., the leading provider of global corporate purpose software, today announced the promotion of Julie Werner to the expanded role of Chief Client & Growth Officer and the appointment of Rick Essex as Chief Financial Officer. These strategic leadership updates reinforce Benevity's commitment to scaling purpose at work by aligning business growth goals with the global expansion of social impact.

"We are thrilled to welcome Rick and expand Julie's remit to support our clients in their important work," said Soraya Alexander, CEO, Benevity. "The record-breaking volume of donations we facilitated this giving season proves that the demand for enterprise impact has never been greater. As we grow, our focus remains on pairing relentless innovation with rigorous security that empowers people to realize their purpose at work."

Since joining Benevity five years ago, Werner has been instrumental in building the company's client growth engine, including the foundation of its renewal and expansion motions. Under her leadership, Benevity has maintained a client retention rate in the high 90s, a testament to Werner's focus on fostering deep, enduring client relationships.

In her new role, Werner will integrate Benevity's sales and client organizations under a single, unified leadership structure to ensure that Benevity's growth remains deeply rooted in delivering lasting value to its clients. Werner brings over 20 years of experience in the corporate purpose and employee engagement space, having held senior leadership roles at Workday and Blackbaud.

"I am fanatical about the seamless collaboration and the end-to-end journey our clients and prospects experience with us," said Werner. "I believe the most successful partnerships are built on consistency and trust. In my expanded role, I am looking forward to ensuring that from day one, every organization we work with has a clear, supported path to achieving their social impact vision."

Essex brings a highly strategic approach to financial management backed by exceptional experience in both tech investment and operations.

A veteran financial leader, he has more than 25 years of experience guiding organizations through growth, transformation, and value creation. He has previously served as CFO at both Blackboard and SSI (now Dynata), and as Managing Director at PSG and Principal at Providence Equity Partners.

"Joining a company that sits at the intersection of innovation and purpose is a unique opportunity," said Essex. "I look forward to helping Benevity scale its reach, further strengthen the operational foundation, and ultimately support our clients and nonprofit partners in driving long-term change."

To learn more about Benevity, please visit: https://benevity.com/.

About Benevity

Benevity, a certified B Corporation, is the global leader in enterprise social impact software. Benevity's all-in-one platform empowers the world's most purpose-driven companies to seamlessly integrate corporate social responsibility into their core business strategy - driving measurable, scalable, and lasting impact. Benevity has supported more than $34.5 billion to more than 500,000 nonprofit organizations and enabled more than 8.5 million changemakers worldwide since 2008, empowering organizations to build trust, engage employees, boost retention, and drive innovation. Its unified platform supports giving, volunteering, granting, and employee mobilization - backed by intelligent insights and a secure, global infrastructure. For more information, visit benevity.com.

Contact: Indrani Ray-Ghosal I press@benevity.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Benevity on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Benevity
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/benevity
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Benevity



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/benevity-announces-executive-leadership-appointments-to-drive-gro-1129599

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.