Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2026) - Eastport Critical Metals Corp. (TSXV: EVI) ("Eastport" or the" Company ") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") consisting of up to 2,500,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.80 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will be exercisable into one Common Share at a price of $1.00 per Warrant for a period of three years from the date of issuance, subject to adjustment in certain events.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering for exploration and development activities at the Company's projects in Botswana and for general working capital purposes.

All securities issued with respect to the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws. Closing of the Offering is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). The Offering may close in multiple tranches as subscriptions are received. Finders' fees comprised of cash and Common Share purchase warrants may be payable in connection with the sale of the Units in accordance with the policies of the TSXV.

None of the securities sold under the Offering have been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and no such securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.





About Eastport Critical Metals Corp.

Eastport is a critical minerals development company advancing five projects in Botswana, with cumulative historical and current expenditures approaching $20 million. The Company's most advanced asset is the Matsitama Copper Project, which hosts multiple sizeable targets across the Matsitama copper district.

The Company's additional projects include Selebi East, a nickel-copper-cobalt project located seven kilometres east of the historic Selebi Mines; the Semarule Rare Earth Elements Project, positioned within the Gaborone-Molepolole corridor; the Foley Uranium Project, adjoining the Letlhakane uranium deposit; and the Keng Project, which targets nickel, copper and PGE's on the northern margin of the Molopo Farms Complex.

Botswana is widely regarded as one of Africa's strongest mining jurisdictions, combining the continent's highest GDP per capita with a 50-year track record of large-scale mineral development since the Orapa diamond discovery in 1967. The country ranks among the top performers globally on the Fraser Institute's Investment Attractiveness Index and is the highest-rated jurisdiction in Africa on the Policy Perception Index. These rankings reflect Botswana's stable regulatory environment, consistent rule of law, and long-standing support for responsible mineral development - factors that have underpinned significant investment and major M&A activity in the natural resources sector in recent years.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things: the completion of the Offering, the anticipated proceeds to be raised under the Offering; the intended use of proceeds raised under the Offering; and the potential payment of finders' fees in connection with the Offering.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things: delays in obtaining or failure to obtain the required regulatory approvals for the Offering; market uncertainty; the inability of the Company to complete the Offering on the terms disclosed, or at all; the inability of the Company to raise the anticipated proceeds under the Offering; and changes in the Company's business plans impacting the intended use of proceeds raised under the Offering.

In making the forward looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that: the Company will obtain the required regulatory approvals for the Offering; the Company will be able to complete the Offering on the terms disclosed; the Company will be able to raise the anticipated proceeds under the Offering; and the Company will use the proceeds of the Offering as currently anticipated. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

