North Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2026) - Lion One Metals Limited (TSXV: LIO) (OTCQX: LOMLF) ("Lion One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. David Anderson to the Company's Board of Directors. Mr. Anderson is an accomplished and successful investment banking professional with over 30 years of capital markets experience. During his executive career Mr. Anderson has managed numerous high-profile mergers, acquisitions, and restructuring initiatives, and has acted as lead advisor for over 50 companies in going public transactions.

Mr. Anderson was one of the founders and former Vice Chairman of Dundee Securities Limited in Toronto, where he was head of investment banking for 18 years from 1998 to 2016. At Dundee Mr. Anderson was instrumental in creating one of the largest and most successful independent investment dealers in Canada, managing a team of 40 investment bankers nationwide.

Lion One Chairman Walter Berukoff commented, "David brings a strong track record in capital markets, with demonstrated expertise in supporting companies through growth initiatives and strengthening their investor bases. His strategic insight, energy, and leadership will be valuable assets to the Lion One team, and we look forward to the positive impact of his involvement."

From 2017 to 2020 Mr. Anderson was Vice Chairman of investment banking at Echelon Partners in Toronto, focused on capital raising and M&A services in the resource, real estate, health care, technology, industrial, and cannabis sectors.

From 2020 to 2023 Mr. Anderson was head of capital markets for Industrial Alliance where his oversight included investment banking, syndication, institutional sales and trading, fixed income activities, and a team focused on funding initiatives and corporate relationships in the mining, energy, real estate, health care and industrial sectors. Mr. Anderson continues to be active as a corporate advisor on several strategic growth and funding initiatives.

Mr. Anderson started his career as an analyst with the National Energy Board of Canada in 1976 focused on the MacKenzie Valley pipeline hearings, before joining the economics department of Amoco Corporation in 1978. After working in Amoco's Calgary office, he transferred to their Chicago and later Houston offices where he managed global M&A initiatives for the Amoco Production Company before returning to Toronto in 1987 to join Canadian investment dealer Midland Doherty as VP Investment Banking. In 1989 Mr. Anderson became managing director of HSBC's Canadian investment dealer subsidiary BBN James Capel for six years, before joining investment dealer Loewen, Ondaatje, McCutcheon Ltd as partner and managing director from 1995 to 1998.

Mr. Anderson graduated from the University of Manitoba where he obtained a Bachelor of Arts, Economics, in 1974, and Master of Business Administration in 1977.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Walter Berukoff, Chairman & CEO

About Lion One Metals Limited

Lion One is an emerging Canadian gold producer headquartered in North Vancouver BC, with new operations established in late 2023 at its 100% owned Tuvatu Alkaline Gold Project in Fiji. The Tuvatu project comprises the high-grade Tuvatu Alkaline Gold Deposit, the Underground Gold Mine, the Pilot Plant, and Assay Lab. Lion One also has an extensive exploration license covering the entire Navilawa Caldera with multiple mineralized zones and highly prospective exploration targets.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Service Provider accepts responsibility or the adequacy or accuracy of this release

This press release may contain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "proposed", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. This forward-looking information reflects Lion One Metals Limited's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to Lion One Metals Limited and on assumptions Lion One Metals Limited believes are reasonable. These assumptions include, but are not limited to, the actual results of exploration projects being equivalent to or better than estimated results in technical reports, assessment reports, and other geological reports or prior exploration results. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements of Lion One Metals Limited or its subsidiaries to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: the stage development of Lion One Metals Limited, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the actual results of current research and development or operational activities; competition; uncertainty as to patent applications and intellectual property rights; product liability and lack of insurance; delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals; changes in legislation, including environmental legislation, affecting mining, timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms; not realizing on the potential benefits of technology; conclusions of economic evaluations; and lack of qualified, skilled labor or loss of key individuals. Although Lion One Metals Limited has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Lion One Metals Limited does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/281028

Source: Lion One Metals Limited