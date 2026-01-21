At MD&M West 2026, TekniPlex Healthcare to Showcase Integrated MedTech CDMO and Sustainable Materials Science Solutions

Featuring interventional and implant device CDMO capabilities, cleanroom manufacturing, and advanced barrier protection systems

Wayne, PA, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TekniPlex Healthcare, which utilizes advanced materials science expertise to help deliver better patient outcomes, will showcase its interventional and implantable device development, manufacturing, and medical packaging capabilities at MD&M West 2026, taking place February 3-5 in Anaheim, California in booth #2801.

At the event, TekniPlex Healthcare's MedTech Solutions segment will highlight its role as a CDMO partner for OEMs developing complex Class II and Class III devices. The business supports programs from design for manufacturability through pilot and full-scale cleanroom assembly, with a strong emphasis on precision engineering, regulatory alignment, and performance in high-risk clinical applications.

"Interventional and implantable devices require a deep understanding of how materials, components, and assemblies perform together in the body," said Brian Clarke, Vice President & General Manager, Medtech Solutions. "At MD&M West, we are demonstrating how our vertically integrated CDMO capabilities combined with advanced materials science and cleanroom manufacturing help OEMs reduce development risk, streamline supply chains, and bring high-performance medical technologies to market more efficiently."

TekniPlex Healthcare provides integrated capabilities including multilayer shaft design, braid- and coil-reinforced constructions, molded or bonded hubs, marker band integration, and complex implant subassemblies. By combining components, tubing, and assemblies into finished or near-finished delivery systems, the company helps OEMs simplify supply chains while maintaining tight dimensional tolerances, torque response, trackability, and long-term durability.

In parallel, the company will highlight solutions from its Barrier Protection Systems segment portfolio that support medical device packaging performance, efficiency, and sustainability. This includes TekniMD PX, a recyclable material in the polyester #1 stream, engineered as an alternative to PETG for thermoformed medical device tray applications. The proprietary material is helping OEMs advance sustainability goals without compromising package integrity or manufacturing processability.

TekniPlex Healthcare will also showcase its state-of-the-art coating and converting capabilities from its recently opened Madison, Wisconsin facility, including coated Tyvek and reinforced paper solutions. The manufacturing site features in-line slitting, as well as high-quality eight-color printing enabled by its advanced flexographic press, featuring near-zero-waste technology.

"The most effective medical device packaging solutions are developed through close collaboration with our customers," said Bryan Wesselmann, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Barrier Protection Systems. "By combining materials science expertise with state-of-the-art coating and converting capabilities, we develop application-specific solutions that deliver the performance, quality, and reliability required for critical device packaging."

Collectively through both of its segments, TekniPlex Healthcare will emphasize its sustainability-driven materials science approach, focused on responsible material selection, process optimization, and global manufacturing strategies that support dual sourcing and supply chain resilience.

At MD&M West 2026, attendees can learn how TekniPlex Healthcare is:

Supporting interventional and implant device programs from design through cleanroom assembly

Reducing OEM risk through vertically integrated CDMO and materials capabilities

Advancing sustainable medical device packaging through innovative, recyclable materials and advanced manufacturing technologies

About TekniPlex Healthcare

TekniPlex Healthcare utilizes advanced materials science expertise and technologies to develop and deliver critical solutions for medical and diagnostic devices, drug delivery systems, and sterile barrier healthcare packaging applications. With a global reach, the division supports OEMs with precision medical devices and interventional technologies while advancing sustainability across materials, operations, and supply chains.

Serving as a comprehensive CDMO partner, TekniPlex Healthcare supports every stage of the product life cycle from design and development through component manufacturing and final assembly, helping customers bring high performance and mission critical healthcare products to market. For more information, visit www.tekni-plex.com/healthcare.

Contact Info



Natalia Rivera

natalia.rivera@tekni-plex.com

+1 480-395-3130

Attachment