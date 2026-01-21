Hologenix, LLC: Hologenix Expands Its DTC Offerings With New Bedding Products

CELLIANT's Celestial Sheets Launch This Month Using Infrared To Improve Sleep

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / January 21, 2026 / Hologenix , the pioneer in infrared textile innovation and the company behind CELLIANT , is excited to announce the launch of its latest infrared tech infused sleep product: The Celestial Sleep Sheets Powered by CELLIANT. Sleep is a crucial part of our health, and Hologenix is committed to helping consumers have more restful nights, which is exactly why the company is bringing more direct-to-consumer products to the market this year.

Following a successful launch of The Infrared Dream Pillow in 2025, The Celestial Sleep Sheets are the newest product from CELLIANT merging the benefits of infrared and sleep. According to a recent McKinsey study , 82% of consumers are now prioritizing wellness - sleep is not just passive rest, but it is also an opportunity to incorporate recovery in an easy and accessible way so that you wake up feeling rejuvenated. Made with proprietary CELLIANT infrared technology, these soft sateen sheets transform body heat into infrared energy, helping to increase local circulation, promote thermoregulation and enhance overnight recovery.

Crafted from a premium blend of long-staple cotton and CELLIANT-infused fibers, the Celestial Sleep Sheets not only encourage restorative sleep but also help support faster recovery, offer a silky-smooth feel, exceptional breathability, and long-lasting softness.

"When we lay down at the end of a long day, it's so much more than just sleep - we are actively building a wellness ritual," said Seth Casden, CEO and co-founder of Hologenix. "The products you use and the habits you create should complement a ritual that supports your body's natural energy, balance, and renewal while you sleep, and our Shop CELLIANT products do just that. At Hologenix, we believe that everyone is in control of their own wellness journey, and this latest launch is giving the consumer the power to uplevel their sleep even more with the use of infrared tech."

The Celestial Sleep Sheets Powered by CELLIANT will be available online nationwide in Queen ($149.99 USD) and King ($169.99 USD) sizes in four unique colors: grounding grey, serenity blue, lunar ivory, and warm sand. Additional 2026 launches are also in the works, including new product categories and more top-of-bed products. To purchase your own Celestial Sleep Sheets and learn more, please visit www.shopcelliant.com .

About Hologenix and CELLIANT

Hologenix, LLC, headquartered in Pacific Palisades, California, is a materials science company innovating products that energize all aspects of life. Its flagship product, CELLIANT, is a science-backed infrared (IR) technology that improves health and wellness by promoting restful sleep and enhancing performance and recovery. CELLIANT's natural blend of IR-generating minerals is embedded into fibers, yarns and fabrics, powering bio-responsive textiles. CELLIANT is a key ingredient used by world-class brands in products spanning apparel, sleepwear, bedding, upholstery, uniforms and medical supplies. CELLIANT is rigorously tested by a Science Advisory Board composed of experts in photobiology, nanotechnology, sleep medicine, and diabetes and wound care. The Science Advisory Board has overseen 10 peer-reviewed published studies that collectively demonstrate CELLIANT's effectiveness and the benefits of infrared energy.

Media Contact:

Martina Corona

martina@notablypr.com

SOURCE: Hologenix, LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/hologenix-expands-its-dtc-offerings-with-new-bedding-products-1129462