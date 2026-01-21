Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.01.2026
Gold über 4.862 USD - auf dem Weg zu 5.000 USD: Warum A2 Gold jetzt in eine neue Liga aufsteigt
ACCESS Newswire
Aegis Capital Corp. Announces the Hiring of a New Managing Director

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / January 21, 2026 / Aegis Capital Corp., - Aegis Capital Corp. (www.aegiscapcorp.com) a full-service wealth management, financial services and investment banking firm is pleased to announce Gregory Dupée has joined the firm as a Managing Director

Greg Dupée is a committed conservationist and seasoned investment advisor with over 32 years of experience. He is currently a Director of the Camp Fire Conservation Fund. He currently serves as a member at large and has previously held the role of Secretary. Greg brings deep governance experience, a strong record of community service, and a lifelong commitment to outdoor heritage.

Greg began his career with Prudential Securities and went on to gain additional experience working at Wachovia Securities and RBC Capital Markets. Prior to joining Aegis Greg was registered with Janney Montgomery Scott for 10 years, where he managed endowment and operating funds for a diverse range of nonprofit institutions, including hospitals, private schools, foundations, religious institutions, and volunteer civic organizations. Greg managed in excess of $800 million.

Robert Eide Aegis' CEO commented: "I am excited and honored that Greg has chosen Aegis to deliver world-class financial service and guidance to his valued clients. Our adviser-centric culture, lack of bureaucracy, and outstanding platform will empower him to take his already successful practice to even greater heights."

Michael Pata Aegis' Head of Business Development commented: "Greg exemplifies excellence in wealth management, with a long-standing reputation for integrity, insight, and an unwavering focus on his clients' success. Aegis' entrepreneurial environment and full-service platform will provide Greg with the resources and flexibility he needs to continue growing his business and delivering exceptional service."

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation "Aegis" has been in business for over 40 years catering to the needs of private clients, institutions and corporations. Aegis was founded in 1984 and offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles. Aegis is able to provide quality service through its primary clearing relationship with RBC Clearing & Custody whose parent company, Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY), is one of the world's leading diversified financial services companies. Member: FINRA / SIPC.

Any questions contact:
Michael Pata, Head of Business Development
Telephone: 1-212-813-1010
mpata@aegiscap.com
www.aegiscapcorp.com

SOURCE: Aegis Capital Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/aegis-capital-corp.-announces-the-hiring-of-a-new-managing-director-1129606

