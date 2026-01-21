The Chinese firm has unveiled its latest energy storage solution, the ENERpro-LFP48300, equipped with a 48V, 300?Ah lithium battery. The company boasts a lifespan of over 9,500 cycles at a high 95% depth of discharge.Chinese energy storage manufacturer EGbatt has launched a new home solar battery system. The ENERpro-LFP48300 offers 15?kWh of storage and is powered by a 48V, 300?Ah lithium battery. "The product is specifically engineered for home solar energy applications, featuring a compact wall-mounted design that maximizes space efficiency," the company said in a statement. "The system incorporates ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...