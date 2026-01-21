Researchers from KAUST, TU Delft, and LMU Munich have improved the performance of monolithic perovskite-silicon tandem solar cells by modifying the physical structure at the front of the bottom heterojunction solar cell.A research team from Delft University of Technology (TU Delft), King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), and Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München (LMU Munich) has shown that controlling nanoscale surface roughness at the recombination layer in perovskite-silicon tandem solar cells can improve performance. Noting that the influence of the crystalline silicon ...

