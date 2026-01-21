Hungary deployed over 1 GW of solar for the third consecutive year in 2025, driven largely by grid-scale solar additions. There are concerns momentum could slow in the coming years due to no new connection permits for large-scale projects authorized over the last three years.Hungary deployed 1.1 GW of solar in 2025, according to figures from the Hungarian Photovoltaic Industry Association (MANAP). The figure means Hungary maintains its status as a gigawatt-scale market but is down on the 1.4 GW added in 2024 and its record 1.6 GW added in 2023. Cumulative solar capacity grew to 8,373 MW by the ...

