eGRC Market worth $39.99 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the global eGRC Market is projected to grow from USD 20.56 billion in 2025 to USD 39.99 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period.

Browse 100 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 200 Pages and in-depth TOC on "eGRC Market - Global Forecast to 2030"

eGRC Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2019-2030

2019-2030 2025 Market Size: USD 20.56 billion

USD 20.56 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 39.99 billion

USD 39.99 billion CAGR (2025-2030): 14.2%

eGRC Market Trends & Insights:

Growth in the eGRC Market is fueled by multiple factors, including increased global regulations, rapidly evolving third-party ecosystems, and a heightened focus on cyber and data privacy risks.

By offering, the solutions segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

By solution usage, the internal segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

By organization size, the SMEs segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period.

By deployment mode, the on-premises segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the global eGRC Market in 2025.

The adoption of eGRC solutions is increasingly driven by stricter regulations governing the use of AI, such as the EU AI Act. These evolving rules are reshaping how organizations manage risk, compliance, and governance in AI-enabled environments. Therefore, companies must reevaluate their existing AI models, enhance their governance of data processes, and develop new controls to ensure that their AI solutions meet requirements regarding transparency, accountability, and risk management.

eGRC platforms play a critical role by enabling organizations to track regulatory obligations, assess AI-related risks, and maintain continuous compliance. As a result, businesses can deploy AI more responsibly while minimizing regulatory exposure and operational risk.

By deployment, the cloud segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Cloud-based eGRC solutions support faster deployment and reduce the need for heavy infrastructure. They allow teams to access risk and compliance data from different locations. This is important for organizations with distributed operations. Cloud platforms also make it easier to apply updates and respond to regulatory changes. Real-time monitoring enables continuous compliance and faster risk response. Adoption is strong among small and mid-sized enterprises, as well as digital-first organizations. Meanwhile, large enterprises are also increasing their cloud usage as they modernize legacy systems and support hybrid work models.

By solution, the risk management segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

Risk management is becoming a central focus within the eGRC Market as organizations move beyond static, checklist-based approaches. These solutions provide continuous visibility into operational, cyber, and regulatory risks by consolidating data across business functions and external sources. They support automated risk assessments, dynamic scoring, and centralized risk registers that reflect changing conditions. The importance of this approach was reinforced following several high-profile data breaches and third-party failures, where organizations faced regulatory penalties because risks were identified too late and not escalated in a timely manner. Risk management platforms help prevent such outcomes by flagging emerging issues early, linking them to controls, and enabling faster action before financial or compliance exposure escalates.

By region, Europe is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Europe is the fastest-growing region in the eGRC Market, driven by strong regulatory oversight across EU member states. Organizations in the UK, Germany, and other European countries must comply with regional requirements for data protection, ESG reporting, and financial controls, as well as local country-specific regulations. Managing compliance across borders increases complexity and the effort required for reporting. Regulatory reviews and enforcement remain active in Europe, especially in sectors such as BFSI, energy, healthcare, and telecommunications, which raises the risk and cost of non-compliance. As a result, enterprises are adopting integrated eGRC platforms to centralize risk management, apply consistent controls, and improve reporting accuracy across countries. Europe's focus on data protection, sustainability, and responsible digital practices is also shaping governance priorities. eGRC platforms enable organizations to manage these requirements more efficiently, supporting compliant and stable operations across the region.

Top Companies in eGRC Market:

The Top Companies in eGRC Market include MetricStream (US), Archer Technologies (US), IBM (US), ServiceNow (US), SAP SE (Germany), Diligent (US), AuditBoard (US), NAVEX Global (US), LogicManager (US), Riskonnect (US), Wolters Kluwer (Netherlands), SAS Institute (US), SAI360 (US), ProGRC (UAE), Oracle (US), Protiviti (US), Microsoft (US), FIS (US), LexisNexis (US), OneTrust (US), and SureCloud (UK).

