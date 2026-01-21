Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.01.2026
Gold über 4.862 USD - auf dem Weg zu 5.000 USD: Warum A2 Gold jetzt in eine neue Liga aufsteigt
WKN: A1JYNM | ISIN: US4571871023 | Ticker-Symbol: CNP
Tradegate
21.01.26 | 16:47
98,20 Euro
+0,06 % +0,06
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.01.2026 16:22 Uhr
106 Leser
Ingredion Incorporated: Ingredion Named to FORTUNE World's Most Admired Companies List for 16th Time

WESTCHESTER, Ill., Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to the food, beverage and industrial markets, has been named to the 2026 FORTUNE World's Most Admired Companies list. This marks the 16th time the Company has earned this prestigious recognition, reinforcing Ingredion's ongoing leadership in innovation, operational excellence and sustainability.

"Being honored by FORTUNE for the 16th time as one of the World's Most Admired Companies is an incredible affirmation of who we are and what we stand for," said Jim Zallie, Ingredion's president and CEO. "Around the world, our employees continue to bring passion, ingenuity and purpose to their work every day. Their commitment to creating value for our customers and making healthy foods taste better truly distinguishes Ingredion."

The FORTUNE World's Most Admired Companies list, developed in partnership with Korn Ferry, is widely regarded as the definitive report card on corporate reputation. Each year, top executives, directors and analysts are asked to evaluate companies across their industries on nine key attributes, including innovation, social responsibility, financial soundness, global competitiveness, and talent attraction and retention.

With businesses spanning 30 countries and serving customers in more than 120 countries, Ingredion continues to be recognized among the world's most respected companies. The full rankings appear in the February/March 2026 issue of FORTUNE and are available online at Fortune.com.

About Ingredion
Ingredion Incorporatedfor more information and the latest Company news.

CONTACTS:
Investors: Noah Weiss, 773-896-5242
Media: Rick Wion, 708-209-6323


