Digital Signage Market worth $28.88 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Digital Signage Market is expected to grow from USD 21.45 billion in 2025 to USD 28.88 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.1%.

Browse 300 market data Tables and 80 Figures spread through 350 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Digital Signage Market - Global Forecast to 2030"

Digital Signage Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2030

2021-2030 2025 Market Size: USD 21.45 billion

USD 21.45 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 28.88 billion

USD 28.88 billion CAGR (2025-2030): 6.1%

Digital Signage Market Trends & Insights:

Digital signage systems are advanced display and content-delivery technologies designed to present dynamic visual information, interactive content, and advertising across a wide range of environments. Unlike traditional static signage, digital signage uses LED and LCD displays combined with media players, sensors, and cloud-based software to deliver real-time, data-driven communication.

By offering, the software segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By display size, the larger than 52 inches segment is expected to dominate the market.

By product type, the video walls segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By region, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market and is projected to register a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

The market is being fueled by the growing acceptance of digital signage in commercial applications such as the retail industry and restaurants, increasing demand for high-definition displays such as 4K and 8K displays, rapid development of infrastructure in emerging countries, and advancements in display technologies.

The hardware segment is estimated to dominate the digital signage market during the forecast period.

In the digital signage market, the hardware segment is estimated to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. The largest share of the hardware segment is predominantly driven by the increasing use of advanced and emerging displays, such as direct-view LEDs and OLED displays that facilitate ultra-high definition and 8K resolution. The increasing trend of using digital signage in commercial spaces and the gradually increasing demand for large-format high-resolution displays for advertising purposes are expected to drive the hardware market growth during the forecast period.

The outdoor segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the digital signage market during the forecast period.

Based on installation location, the outdoor segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. The growth of the outdoor segment is driven by continuous advancements in display technologies. These advancements have enabled businesses to choose from a wide range of high-brightness and high-contrast displays available in various sizes and configurations that offer brightness levels exceeding 2,000 nits, making them highly suited for outdoor environments. In addition, recent enhancements in display durability have made digital screens more resistant to harsh weather conditions while also extending their operational lifespan.

Asia Pacific is estimated to dominate the global digital signage market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the global digital signage industry during the forecast period. This strong position is largely driven by the increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and broader digital transformation initiatives across sectors such as commercial, infrastructure, institutional, and industrial. In addition, robust economic growth, rising disposable incomes, increased consumer spending, improving living standards, and rapid technological progress are supporting market expansion. The development of modern retail spaces and evolving consumer lifestyles has further accelerated the use of reliable and high-impact digital advertising solutions across countries in the region.

Key Players

SAMSUNG (South Korea), LG Electronics (South Korea), Sharp NEC Display Solutions (Japan), LEYARD (China), Sony Group Corporation (Japan), Barco (Belgium), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), AUO Corporation (Taiwan), Shanghai Xianshi Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. (China), and BrightSign LLC (US) are some of the major companies in the digital signage companies.

