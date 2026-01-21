Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 21.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold über 4.862 USD - auf dem Weg zu 5.000 USD: Warum A2 Gold jetzt in eine neue Liga aufsteigt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
21.01.2026 16:26 Uhr
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DealFlow Events: Various Ventures Presenting at the 3rd Annual DealFlow Discovery Conference

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / January 21, 2026 / Various Ventures, an incubator in the SAAS today announced that it will participate in the DealFlow Discovery Conference, taking place January 28-29, 2026.

Kevin Lee, CEO of Various Ventures will deliver a company presentation and be available for one-on-one investor meetings throughout the event.

Three Portfolio companies will be presenting and the company will consider strategic investment for one or more of the spin-out companies.

  1. https://voiceoo.com/ Voiceoo: AI-enabled power dialer with personalized outbound voicemail messaging, enabling sales team to increase speed and response.

  2. https://irecall.us/iRecall.us is a platform that turns photo albums into a family legacy of video stories linked chronologically

  3. https://visible1.com/ a platform that grades a company's visibility in ChatGPT, Claude and Gemini in comparison to their competition and suggest remediating steps to allow for increased future brand visibility

Learn more about Various Ventures at https://variousventures.com/

Event Details:

  • 3rd Annual DealFlow Discovery Conference

  • The Borgata Hotel, Casino & Spa

  • Atlantic City, NJ

  • January 28-29, 2026

Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with the Various Ventures management team should request an investor pass to attend the conference (no cost to attend).

About Various Ventures

We build platforms that meet the needs of high value niches

Media Contact:

Yana Perchikova
Yana@eMarketingassociation.com

SOURCE: DealFlow



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/various-ventures-presenting-at-the-3rd-annual-dealflow-discovery-conference-1129607

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.