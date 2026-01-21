DealFlow Events: Various Ventures Presenting at the 3rd Annual DealFlow Discovery Conference

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / January 21, 2026 / Various Ventures, an incubator in the SAAS today announced that it will participate in the DealFlow Discovery Conference, taking place January 28-29, 2026.

Kevin Lee, CEO of Various Ventures will deliver a company presentation and be available for one-on-one investor meetings throughout the event.

Three Portfolio companies will be presenting and the company will consider strategic investment for one or more of the spin-out companies.

https://voiceoo.com/ Voiceoo: AI-enabled power dialer with personalized outbound voicemail messaging, enabling sales team to increase speed and response. https://irecall.us/iRecall.us is a platform that turns photo albums into a family legacy of video stories linked chronologically https://visible1.com/ a platform that grades a company's visibility in ChatGPT, Claude and Gemini in comparison to their competition and suggest remediating steps to allow for increased future brand visibility

Learn more about Various Ventures at https://variousventures.com/

Event Details:

3rd Annual DealFlow Discovery Conference

The Borgata Hotel, Casino & Spa

Atlantic City, NJ

January 28-29, 2026

Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with the Various Ventures management team should request an investor pass to attend the conference (no cost to attend).

About Various Ventures

We build platforms that meet the needs of high value niches

Media Contact:

Yana Perchikova

Yana@eMarketingassociation.com

SOURCE: DealFlow

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/various-ventures-presenting-at-the-3rd-annual-dealflow-discovery-conference-1129607