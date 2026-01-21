HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 January 2026 - Paul Chan, Financial Secretary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), has joined about 3,000 world leaders attending the 56th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland (January 19-23). During the WEF Annual Meeting 2026, themed "A Spirit of Dialogue", Mr Chan attends, speaks and joins discussions at several keynote meetings, luncheons and dinners. He also meets with political, business and financial leaders to brief them on the latest situation in Hong Kong as well as the city's new opportunities.
During a meeting with the Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Mr Chan reiterated that Hong Kong, China firmly supports free trade and multilateralism, and expressed support for the WTO's efforts to pursue reforms in response to current global challenges, with a view to enhancing its agility in addressing emerging issues in international trade.
On arriving Davos (January 19), Mr Chan began his visit programme by meeting with the Minister of Economy of the Sultanate of Oman, H.E. Dr Said Mohammed Al-Saqri. During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation in areas such as finance, trade, green transformation and industrial development.
Mr Chan said that Hong Kong's advantages as a "super connector" could support Oman's transitioning from an oil-driven growth model towards a more diversified economic structure. He said that Hong Kong could facilitate Chinese Mainland and Hong Kong enterprises to invest in Oman to support its infrastructure and industrial development. At the same time, Hong Kong's status as an international financial centre in Asia could provide Omani enterprises with an ideal platform for fundraising and financing, as well as offshore Renminbi investment and risk management products.
Mr Chan will continue his programme in Davos, including participating at the 2026 Davos-Caixin CEO Luncheon and the "How to Finance Decarbonization?" session of the WEF Annual Meeting, before returning to Hong Kong on January 24 morning.
