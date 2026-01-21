The country reached a cumulative installed PV capacity of 43.5 GW at the end of December, according to new figures released by Italian grid operator Terna.From pv magazine Italy Italy deployed 6.4 GW of new PV systems in 2025, according to new data released by grid operator Terna and elaborated by Italian PV association Italia Solare. For comparison, the country added 6.8 GW of new PV power in 2025. Annual additions totaled 5.23 GW in 2023, 2.48 GW in 2022 and 0.94 GW in 2021. PPhotovoltaics now account for 52% of Italy's renewable energy capacity, with a total of 43.5?GW across 2,092,088 installations. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...