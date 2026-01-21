International Publicity Development Alliance: IPDA, Gazprom-Media Holding ink MoU to deepen bilateral ties

CHENGDU, China, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Publicity Development Alliance (IPDA) officially signed a memorandum of understanding with Russian media giant Gazprom-Media Holding in St. Petersburg, Russia, on January 20, marking a new chapter in China-Russia cultural, media and cross-sector collaboration.

This strategic agreement aims to deepen integration between the two countries in fields including media communication, cultural and tourism exchanges, business visits, and international events.

Li Yu, executive vice-chairperson and secretary-general of the IPDA, emphasized that the partnership goes beyond mere resource sharing, calling it a "strategic synergy of shared vision". She expressed confidence that by continuously enriching cooperation content, expanding its scope and setting new benchmarks, the two sides will jointly write a new chapter of shared growth and prosperity in cultural tourism and beyond for China and Russia.

"This agreement serves as a future-oriented roadmap to build a brand-new media and cultural exchange platform between Russia and China, carrying long-term strategic importance for bilateral people-to-people ties," said Alexander Zharov, general director of Gazprom-Media Holding.

He added that the two sides will pool creative and technological resources to jointly develop projects that can not only enhance mutual understanding between the peoples of the two countries but also set new standards for the communications and tourism industries.

According to the MoU, the cooperation will span multiple key areas, including the development of cultural and tourism projects that highlight the uniqueness of various regions in Russia and China, deepening bilateral cross-border study tour programs, organizing business visits and exchange activities, as well as co-creating intellectual property-based collaborative products.

Future plans also include organizing large-scale exhibitions, international forums, cultural festivals, and related trade cooperation initiatives.

