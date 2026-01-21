Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2026) - Civic engagement platform MOXY recently debuted a powerhouse politics panel led by Emmy and Murrow award-winning journalist León Krauze. Joining the former Univision anchor and current Washington Post columnist were distinguished journalists Carolina Rosario a multi-Emmy nominated news anchor and author, veteran international correspondent Ricardo Brown, and multi-Emmy winner Sandra Peebles. Together, this team of Univision and Telemundo alumni brings decades of cross-cultural reporting experience to MOXY's English-language audience.

The panel's inaugural discussion - Power, Corruption and the Future of Venezuela - tackled the crisis in Venezuela from multiple angles. Following the capture of President Nicolas Maduro under drug trafficking charges, the region is on high alert as the promised democratic liberation became a struggle for petroleum and power. President Trump's direct threats toward Colombia, Cuba, and Mexico signal a return to 19th-century interventionism - rebranded by the President as the "Donroe Doctrine."

"For decades, Spanish-language media was a vital lifeline, yet it inadvertently created virtual islands that isolated Latinos from the broader civic discourse," says César M. Melgoza, Founder & CEO of Epluribus, LLC - creators of MOXY. "While mainstream outlets often overlook Hispanics, assuming they are 'covered' by Spanish media, the reality is that most U.S. Latinos prefer English. This disconnect also leaves non-Latinos in the dark about Latin American affairs until a crisis like Venezuela erupts."

While all four panelists are bilingual U.S. residents, their professional careers have persisted primarily in Spanish - until now. Host León Krauze describes this pivot as a continuation of his lifelong mission. "My work has always been driven by a commitment to freedom, democracy, and the defense of the Latino community," Krauze explains. Through his MOXY channel, From the Lion's Mouth, he invites his Spanish-language followers and all Americans to join a unified civic discourse, in English.

For Carolina Rosario, broadcasting in English on her MOXY channel, Brutally Honest, as a Puerto Rican, therefore a U.S. citizen, brings a perspective that is both American and Latina; a view absent from national discourse - not with grievance, but with clarity. "I come from a deeply patriotic family. Truth matters to me, and I'm not afraid to show the world its real colors. Honest journalism means revealing the world as it is - not only what's convenient," she explains, embarking on this new phase of her career as a bold move to claim her role within the broader American discourse.

Ricardo Brown is a native of Cuba and raised in the Northeastern U.S., resides in Miami, has reported internationally and publishes a MOXY channel titled The Brown Factor. According to Ricardo, "My journalistic experience finding ground-truth across four-dozen countries in four decades helps me share the broader context of being an American of Latino heritage."

Sandra Peebles, a multi-Emmy winner, is of mixed Cuban and Scottish heritage, anchoring various news programs on both radio and television, published her MOXY channel titled We the Peebles. Sandra emphasized that "as a fully bilingual and bicultural journalist, my heart and mind are wedded to the region as a whole yet my spirit harmonizes with the U.S. Constitution, which embraces all of us."

