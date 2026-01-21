Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2026) - Dan Sutton, Chief Executive Officer, Syntholene Energy Corp. ("Syntholene Energy" or the "Company") (TSXV: ESAF), and its executive management team, joined Robert Peterman, Chief Commercial Officer, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market and celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange.





Syntholene Energy is actively commercializing its novel Hybrid Thermal Production System for low-cost clean fuel synthesis. The target output is ultrapure synthetic jet fuel (eSAF), which enables superior energy density and thrust-by-weight over biofuel and fossil fuel equivalents, and is manufactured at 70% lower cost than the nearest competing technology today. The Company's mission is to deliver the world's first truly high-performance, low-cost, and carbon-neutral eFuel at an industrial scale, unlocking the potential to produce clean synthetic fuel at lower cost than fossil fuels, for the first time.

