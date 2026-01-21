Hong Kong, SAR--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2026) - Paul Chan, Financial Secretary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), has joined about 3,000 world leaders attending the 56th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland (January 19-23). During the WEF Annual Meeting 2026, themed "A Spirit of Dialogue", Mr Chan attends, speaks and joins discussions at several keynote meetings, luncheons and dinners. He also meets with political, business and financial leaders to brief them on the latest situation in Hong Kong as well as the city's new opportunities.

Mr Chan attended a breakfast reception hosted by virtual asset enterprise Animoca Brands, headquartered in Hong Kong, yesterday (January 20). Speaking at the meeting, Mr Chan said that Hong Kong adopts a proactive yet prudent approach to the development of digital assets guided by the principle of "same activity, same risk, same regulation" to promote responsible and sustainable market development. Since 2023, Hong Kong has issued licences to 11 virtual asset trading platforms, and a licensing regime for stablecoins is expected to be launched later this year. The Financial Secretary also noted the HKSAR Government's leadership role in promoting tokenisation, including the issuance of three batches of tokenised green bonds amounting to around US$2.1 billion.

Mr Chan also engaged with a number of officials from different economies and regional organisations attending the WEF Annual Meeting, including Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister of Finance of Thailand, Mr Ekniti Nitithanprapas; the Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, Mr Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi; the Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade of Egypt, Mr Hassan El Khatib; and the State Secretary for International Finance at the Federal Department of Finance of Switzerland, Ms Daniela Stoffel. They exchanged views on the global political and economic landscape and issues of mutual concern, and explored opportunities to strengthen collaboration in areas such as trade, finance, industry development and digital transformation.

During a meeting with the Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Mr Chan reiterated that Hong Kong, China firmly supports free trade and multilateralism, and expressed support for the WTO's efforts to pursue reforms in response to current global challenges, with a view to enhancing its agility in addressing emerging issues in international trade.











HKSAR's Financial Secretary Paul Chan (right) meets with the Director-General of the World Trade Organization, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, in Davos, Switzerland



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7958/281099_figure1.jpg



On arriving Davos (January 19), Mr Chan began his visit programme by meeting with the Minister of Economy of the Sultanate of Oman, H.E. Dr Said Mohammed Al-Saqri. During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation in areas such as finance, trade, green transformation and industrial development.

Mr Chan said that Hong Kong's advantages as a "super connector" could support Oman's transitioning from an oil-driven growth model towards a more diversified economic structure. He said that Hong Kong could facilitate Chinese Mainland and Hong Kong enterprises to invest in Oman to support its infrastructure and industrial development. At the same time, Hong Kong's status as an international financial centre in Asia could provide Omani enterprises with an ideal platform for fundraising and financing, as well as offshore Renminbi investment and risk management products.

Mr Chan will continue his programme in Davos, including participating at the 2026 Davos-Caixin CEO Luncheon and the "How to Finance Decarbonization?" session of the WEF Annual Meeting, before returning to Hong Kong on January 24 morning.

