Gevo, Inc.: Gevo Achieves Industry Milestone: 500,000 High-Quality Carbon Removal Credits Issued from Gevo North Dakota Plant

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO), a leader in renewable fuels and chemicals and carbon management, is pleased to announce that it's Gevo North Dakota plant has issued more than 500,000 engineered carbon-dioxide removal certificates, known as CORCs, since carbon capture and storage ("CCS") activities began in June of 2022.1

"Gevo designed its carbon business to operate with integrity at scale across regulated low carbon fuel markets and voluntary markets," says Alex Clayton, Chief Carbon Officer for Gevo. "By applying Puro.earth's industry-leading standards for CCS and maintaining strict controls to prevent double-counting, we have been able to deliver high-quality carbon removal consistently and credibly. Reaching 500,000 CORCs demonstrates that engineered carbon removal can be both scalable and reliable."

"Reaching half a million CORCs is a significant milestone, and we congratulate Gevo on being the first carbon removal supplier to achieve this level of scale," said Jan-Willem Bode, President of Puro.earth. "It demonstrates that large-volume, high-integrity carbon removal certified under the robust Puro Standard is operational today."

Gevo is at the forefront of an industry that we believe is only beginning to recognize what true scale and quality can be. Recently, GND's carbon capture and storage efforts received an upgrade to an "A" rating from BeZero Carbon Ltd., a preeminent global carbon rating agency. In a growing market that, according to CDR.fyi, has eclipsed $11 billion for carbon dioxide removal credits just 2.8 percent of those purchases have been delivered. Our GND plant delivers a level of scale, operational excellence, and consistent high-quality production that sets the benchmark for our industry.

About Gevo

Gevo is a next-generation diversified energy company committed to fueling America's future with cost-effective, drop-in fuels that contribute to energy security, abate carbon, and strengthen rural communities to drive economic growth. Gevo's innovative technology can be used to make a variety of renewable products, including sustainable aviation fuel ("SAF"), motor fuels, chemicals, and other materials that provide U.S.-made solutions. Gevo's business model includes developing, financing, and operating production facilities that create jobs and revitalize communities. Gevo owns and operates an ethanol plant with an adjacent CCS facility and Class VI carbon-storage well. We also own and operate one of the largest dairy-based renewable natural gas ("RNG") facilities in the United States, turning by-products into clean, reliable energy. Additionally, Gevo developed the world's first production facility for specialty alcohol-to-jet ("ATJ") fuels and chemicals operating since 2012. Gevo is currently developing the world's first large-scale ATJ facility to be co-located at our North Dakota site. Gevo's market-driven "pay for performance" approach regarding carbon and other sustainability attributes helps deliver value to our local economies. Through its Verity subsidiary, Gevo provides transparency, accountability, and efficiency in tracking, measuring, and verifying various attributes throughout the supply chain. By strengthening rural economies, Gevo is working to secure a self-sufficient future and to make sure value is brought to the market.

For more information, see www.gevo.com

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to a variety of matters, including, without limitation, the expansion of Gevo's carbon business, the markets and demand for carbon dioxide removal credits, and other statements that are not purely statements of historical fact. These forward-looking statements are made based on the current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions of the management of Gevo and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Gevo undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Gevo believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Gevo in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Gevo for the year ended December 31, 2024 and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission by Gevo.

1 Gevo North Dakota was previously known as Red Trail Energy and was purchased by Gevo in January 2025.