CLOUDASTRUCTURE, INC.: Cloudastructure and Flex Security Integrate Autonomous Drones Into AI-Powered Mobile Surveillance Platform

PALO ALTO, CA, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudastructure, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSAI) ("we," "us," "our," "Cloudastructure" or the "Company"), a leader in AI-powered video surveillance and remote monitoring, today announced the successful integration of autonomous drone technology into its jointly developed, award-winning mobile surveillance trailer, further expanding the Company's next-generation, intelligent security capabilities.

The objective was to extend the trailer's proven mobile security capabilities into the air, empowering remote guards to seamlessly deploy and operate autonomous drones directly from the mobile surveillance trailer to secure large-scale, complex, and rapidly evolving environments. The result is a powerful new layer of intelligent security designed to protect critical infrastructure across industrial, logistics, distribution, and commercial properties, while significantly enhancing perimeter protection and response operations.

"By integrating autonomous drones with Cloudastructure's AI platform, we've extended situational awareness into the air, providing security teams with a faster, broader, and more flexible way to protect high-value assets," said Kevin Mack, Chief Technology Officer at Flex Security.

Laying the Groundwork for a Broader AI Security Ecosystem

"The power here isn't just the drone, it's the platform," said Lauren OBrien, Chief Revenue Officer at Cloudastructure. "This test represents a launch point for layered, AI-driven security innovation, where mobile hardware and aerial visibility come together in a single, unified operational model. The incorporation of autonomous drone technology reinforces our broader platform strategy, to become the central intelligence layer across all security hardware regardless of form factor, delivering faster response times, expanded situational awareness, and greater operational efficiency for customers protecting high-value, mission-critical assets."

"Cameras were just the beginning. Our vision is to integrate with every meaningful security asset including drones, mobile surveillance trailers, robotics, and even electric security fencing, transforming traditionally disparate hardware into a cohesive, AI-powered security and risk management ecosystem. This Alpha drone integration with Flex Security serves as a powerful proof point that our platform strategy is scalable, deployable, and built to evolve with real-world security demands-while expanding our addressable market, enabling capital-efficient growth through strategic partnerships, and reinforcing our differentiated, hardware-agnostic approach to security intelligence."

To view our AI-Driven Aerial Surveillance in Action click here.

ABOUT CLOUDASTRUCTURE

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Cloudastructure's patented, advanced, award-winning security platform utilizes a scalable cloud-based architecture that features cloud video surveillance with proprietary, state-of-the-art AI/ML analytics, and a seamless remote guarding solution. The combination enables enterprise businesses to achieve proactive, end-to-end security, and pairs that platform with an attractive value proposition that eschews proprietary hardware and offers contract-free, month-to-month pricing and unlimited 24/7 support. With Cloudastructure, companies can achieve unparalleled situational awareness in real time and thereby stop crime as it is happening, while simultaneously achieving up to a 75% lower Total Cost of Ownership than other systems. For more information, visit https://www.cloudastructure.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking, such as statements containing estimates, projections, and other forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words and phrases such as "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," "could," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "seek," "should," "will," "would," "expect," "objective," "projection," "forecast," "goal," "guidance," "outlook," "effort," "target" or the negative of such words and other comparable terminology. However, the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Any forward-looking statement expressing an expectation or belief as to future events is expressed in good faith and believed to be reasonable at the time such forward-looking statement is made. However, these statements are not guarantees of future events and involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors beyond our control. Therefore, we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include the risks and uncertainties discussed in the reports that the Company has filed with the SEC, such as its Annual Report on Form 10-K. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed in any forward-looking statement. Except as required by applicable law, including U.S. federal securities laws, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform them to actual results or revised expectations.

