Opus One Gold Corporation: Opus One Gold Corp Resumes Drilling on Its 100% Owned Noyell Gold Project, Abitibi, Quebec

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

MONTREAL, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opus One Gold Corp (TSX-V: OOR) (the "Company" or "Opus One") is pleased to announce that two drill rigs have been mobilized on its 100% owned Noyell gold project located in the Abitibi mining district close to the mining town of Matagami in Quebec province, Canada. A third rig could be added in February if it is deemed necessary to complete the program. The drill program follows-up on Opus One's 2025 very successful program on its Zone 1 gold discovery.

The diamond drilling program will consist of approximately 26 holes adding up to around 14,000m of core. Numerous drilling targets have been identified to infill and to extend Zone 1 in all directions (see longitudinal section and maps). Additionally, Opus Ones will test a new area in the western portion of the property where significant gold was reported in drill records in the 80's and 90's by previous operators.

This new target area is located approximately 3km to the west of Zone 1 and corresponds to the eastern extension of significant gold mineralization being currently defined by drilling on the neighboring property to the west (N2 Project, Formation Metals, formerly Wallbridge). The N2 project already hosts a significant historical gold resource (Press release, Dec. 11th, 2025) and a major drilling program is in progress.

Opus One's interpretation indicates that the gold mineralization observed in its western portion of the property appears to correspond to the same geological gold bearing structure which hosts Zone 1 in the central portion of the property. A total of 5 shallow holes will be drilled on this target. These will be the first holes performed by Opus One in this portion of the property.

Louis Morin, Opus One CEO, commented: We are very enthusiastic about our upcoming new drill program. In 2025, Opus One completed 9,000 m of successful drilling on its Zone 1 discovery, carried out a bio-geochemical sampling survey around Zone 1 and a laser induced breakdown spectrometry study on mineralized core to characterize the gold bearing horizon and host units. Additionally, Opus One is developing new quality gold targets on the property. The company is therefore expanding its main mineralized zone, initiating the mineralogical characterization of its gold bearing structure and gearing up for new discoveries along the same favorable structure and, hopefully, along parallel ones. No doubt 2026 will be another exciting year for the company.

OPUS ONE'S NOYELL PROPERTY LOCATION MAPS





PROPERTY GEOLOGY AND GOLD TARGETS





ZONE 1 DISCOVERY - LONGITUDINAL SECTION WITH DRILLING PROPOSALS FOR 2026





2025 WINTER DRILLING RESULTS





OPUS ONE Resources Inc.

Opus One Resources Inc. is a mining exploration company focused on discovering high quality gold and base metals deposits within strategically located properties in proven mining camps, close to existing mines in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, north-western Quebec and north-eastern Ontario - one of the most prolific gold mining areas in the world. Opus One holds assets in the Val-d'Or and Matagami mineral districts.

An independent qualified person, Pierre O'Dowd P.Geo, has verified and approved the data disclosed, including sampling, analytical, and test data underlying the information or opinions contained in the written disclosure as required by section 3.1 and 3.2 of NI43-101.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include, among others, statements regarding the future plans, costs, objectives or performance of Opus One, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this news release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate" and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, including the anticipated exploration program on the project, the results of such exploration program, the development of the project and what benefits Opus One will derive from the project, the expected demand for lithium. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or management's good-faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond Opus One's control.

These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under "Financial Instruments" and "Risk and Uncertainties in Opus One' Annual Report for the fiscal year ended August 31st, 2022, a copy of which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. Opus One does not intend, nor does Opus One undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this news release to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except if required by applicable laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

For more information, please contact:

Louis Morin

Chief Executive Officer & Director

Tel.: (514) 591-3988

Michael W. Kinley, CPA, CA

President, Chief Financial Officer & Director

Tel: (902) 402-0388

info@OpusOneGold.com

Visit Opus One's website: www.OpusOneGold.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/04da8f27-58bd-415b-817a-02873b7ba37b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/285100de-5d1e-4dbb-aa44-2a25bf67af29

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0495bddf-fb6b-4998-93a7-f6ac0fe39bde

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9534af66-65cf-454e-a48a-d969c5f389f1

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/898bb923-744e-4d3d-8d7f-23bcdbffd528