SEALSQ Signs MoU with the Government of Gujarat to Establish a 300-Million-Unit-Per-Year Post-Quantum Semiconductor Center in India

Geneva, Switzerland, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, and a subsidiary of WISeKey International Holding AG, WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey") (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, blockchain, and IoT company, today announced the signing of a Non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Gujarat and Kaynes SemiCon Private Limited ("Kaynes SemiCon"), a subsidiary of Kaynes Technology India Limited, to collaborate on the establishment of India's first Secure Semiconductor Design, Test, and Personalization Center dedicated to post-quantum cryptography technologies.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Shri Harsh Rameshbhai Sanghavi, Honorable Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat, underscoring the Government of Gujarat's strong commitment to positioning the state as a global hub for advanced semiconductor manufacturing and next-generation secure technologies.

The proposed OSTP center will be located at Kaynes SemiCon's manufacturing campus in Sanand, Gujarat, and is planned to achieve an annual production capacity of up to 300 million post-quantum secure semiconductors. The facility aims to support India's growing demand for quantum-resistant technologies across security-sensitive and regulated sectors, including government, defense, critical infrastructure, telecommunications, automotive, IoT, and digital identity.

The parties of the MoU, the Government of Gujarat, acting through its competent authority, SEALSQ and Kaynes SemiCon, plan to collaborate on building a trusted, onshore semiconductor ecosystem aligned with India's national security, regulatory, and digital sovereignty requirements.

The purpose of the MoU is to formalize the mutual understanding of the parties to cooperate on the establishment of a secure semiconductor platform in India, with a strategic focus on onshore semiconductor personalization, post-quantum cryptography and quantum-resistant semiconductor technologies, and the strengthening of India's strategic autonomy and resilience within the global semiconductor supply chain.

Under the MoU, the parties intend to establish a joint venture company in India, tentatively named SEALKAYNESQ Ltd, with the aim to secure semiconductor design, testing, and personalization. The proposed initiative includes the planned creation of an Outsourced Semiconductor Test and Personalization (OSTP) facility within Kaynes SemiCon's campus, that aims to enable advanced capabilities such as Common Criteria-compliant wafer testing, final testing, secure personalization, cryptographic key injection, PKI provisioning, and post-quantum cryptographic enablement.

The proposed OSTP center is expected to receive financial support through a combination of government incentives, private sector investment, and direct investment from SEALSQ, reflecting a public-private partnership model designed to accelerate execution, ensure long-term sustainability, and with the goal of establishing a globally competitive secure semiconductor platform in India.

The collaboration aims to enable localized deployment of quantum-resistant secure processors and cryptographic semiconductor platforms to serve India's regulated and security-sensitive sectors, while reducing reliance on offshore personalization and supply chains. The proposed project aligns with national and state initiatives including the India Semiconductor Mission, Make in India, and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

By combining SEALSQ's post-quantum semiconductor and secure hardware expertise with Kaynes SemiCon's manufacturing infrastructure and the strong institutional support of the Government of Gujarat, the initiative seeks to position Gujarat as a strategic hub for next-generation secure semiconductor technologies and to prepare India's digital infrastructure for the post-quantum era.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

