WKN: A0M0ZR | ISIN: US88076W1036 | Ticker-Symbol: 3T4
Tradegate
20.01.26 | 21:49
25,200 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
TERADATA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TERADATA CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,00025,20017:35
25,20025,40017:28
PR Newswire
21.01.2026 15:00 Uhr
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Teradata Corporation: Teradata Appoints Ken Ricketts as Chief Information Security Officer

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teradata (NYSE: TDC) announced the appointment of Ken Ricketts as Senior Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer (CISO).

In this role, Ricketts will work closely with Teradata's leadership to advance the company's established vision and strategy for enterprise-wide security-including cloud and AI-driven platforms, risk and compliance, product security, and operational security. He will also focus on the continued elevation of Teradata's security posture, driving a secure product lifecycle, building a modern, risk-based governance program, and fostering a collaborative, security-aware culture across the enterprise. His leadership will drive security across every aspect of Teradata's operations and product development, enabling safe AI innovation for customers worldwide.

About Ken Ricketts, Cybersecurity and Cloud Security Leader
Ken Ricketts is a seasoned cybersecurity leader with more than two decades of experience spanning cloud security, regulatory compliance, and incident response. He has led security at multiple cloud-native organizations, bringing deep expertise across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, along with a proven track record of building world-class security programs.

Most recently, Ricketts served as CISO in Residence at Insight Partners, where he advised a robust portfolio of companies on security strategy, compliance, and their go-to-market approach to be best-in-class. Previously, as Chief Information Security Officer at Coupa Software, he built and scaled a robust enterprise security organization spanning multiple geographies, led the company through FedRAMP authorization to unlock significant revenue opportunities, and managed complex global 24/7 security operations incident response programs and regulatory compliance at scale.

Earlier in his career, Ricketts held leadership roles at SurveyMonkey where he combined infrastructure and security expertise to scale operations, migrate to public cloud, and successfully protected the largest global SaaS survey data platform. In addition, Ken also held impactful roles during hypergrowth phases at both Monster and IBM Global Services. He holds a BS in Business Administration from UC Riverside.

Executive Quotes
"Ken's experience in embedding security into enterprise operations and technology development makes him an exceptional fit for Teradata. As AI becomes increasingly central to enterprise innovation, Ken's leadership will ensure that security is not only a safeguard but a strategic enabler. His ability to combine technical depth with forward-thinking vision will strengthen our security posture and empower customers to innovate confidently."

- Mike Hutchinson, Chief Operating Officer at Teradata


"I'm thrilled to join Teradata at this transformative moment. There is no more important mission than protecting our customers' data, and my focus will be on fostering a highly technical, collaborative security organization that not only protects our platform but also drives business growth. As the impact of AI accelerates across industries, securing AI-driven systems and ensuring data integrity will be our core mission. By embedding security into every aspect of our operations and product lifecycle, we will enhance trust and deliver secure, responsible innovation for our customers worldwide."

- Ken Ricketts, SVP and CISO at Teradata

About Teradata
Teradata is the AI platform built for the autonomous era. Our AI + Knowledge Platform and multifaceted AI Services help enterprises deploy solutions with deep domain expertise and full enterprise context. Wherever data resides-cloud, on-prem, or hybrid-Teradata connects and scales to deliver the performance AI needs.

Learn more at Teradata.com.

The Teradata logo is a trademark, and Teradata is a registered trademark of Teradata Corporation and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and worldwide.

MEDIA CONTACT
January Machold
[email protected]

SOURCE Teradata Corporation

