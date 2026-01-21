Anzeige
Vensure Employer Solutions Acquires AI Recruiting Platform Distro

Acquisition strengthens Vensure's technology portfolio with advanced, AI-driven talent acquisition capabilities

CHANDLER, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / January 21, 2026 / Vensure Employer Solutions (Vensure), a leading provider of HR/HCM technology, managed services and global business process outsourcing, serving more than 161,000 clients worldwide, recently acquired Distro, an AI-powered recruiting platform headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Founded in 2021, Distro helps organizations streamline and scale their hiring efforts through intelligent automation. For example, Distro's AI Screening runs structured video interviews with every qualified candidate with AI, providing instant insights and scores to HR teams and hiring managers. In addition to saving hours that are typically spent scheduling and conducting early interviews with a vast candidate field, AI Screening also adds fairness to the process so each candidate has the same initial experience.

With a network of approximately 1.9 million active candidates across 68 countries, Distro brings a robust global talent marketplace and cutting-edge AI recruiting technology to the Vensure family of companies.

"Distro represents the future of talent acquisition, adding AI-driven speed, efficiency, and precision in hiring," said Alex Campos, CEO of Vensure Employer Solutions. "We're excited to welcome the Distro team and integrate their technology into our growing ecosystem of HR solutions."

The acquisition enhances Vensure's technology portfolio by adding advanced recruiting automation designed to help clients reduce time-to-hire, improve candidate quality, and scale hiring globally. It also reflects Vensure's ongoing strategy to partner with innovative, high-growth companies that align with its mission to deliver comprehensive, technology-enabled HR solutions to businesses across the globe.

"Joining Vensure is an exciting next chapter for Distro," said Chad Ingram, CEO at Distro. "Together, we can accelerate innovation and user growth and deliver even greater value to organizations looking to transform how they hire talent."

About Vensure Employer Solutions
Vensure Employer Solutions is the largest privately held organization in the HR technology and service sector, providing a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, including HR/HCM technology, managed services, and global business process outsourcing (BPO) and employer of record (EOR) services. The company and its service providers collectively serve over 161,000 businesses across all 50 states and in more than 154 countries, processing over $153B in annual payroll. As a "One Employer Solution" headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Vensure helps businesses streamline and grow their operations with custom strategies that benefit both employers and employees. Find out more by visiting vensure.com.

Media Contact
Owen Serey
Mower, on behalf of Vensure Employer Solutions
oserey@mower.com

SOURCE: Vensure Employer Solutions



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/vensure-employer-solutions-acquires-ai-recruiting-platform-distr-1129610

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
