Cash grants and state-backed loans to support solar and battery storage installations in millions of UK homes as part of government Warm Homes Plan. UK government says investment has the potential to triple the number of homes with rooftop solar by 2030.The UK government has launched a GBP 15 billion ($20 billion) home energy efficiency investment program, which includes grants and loans to support millions of new rooftop solar installations by 2030. The Warm Homes Plan provides support for new solar, battery energy storage and heat pump installations, as well as other energy efficiency measures ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...