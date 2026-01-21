Former Symphony CEO to lead ThetaRay's next phase of AI-driven category leadership in transaction monitoring and due diligence

ThetaRay, a global leader in Cognitive AI financial crime compliance, today announced the appointment of Brad Levy as Chief Executive Officer. Levy, a leading financial markets infrastructure executive and former CEO of Symphony, will lead ThetaRay's next phase of growth as the company continues to scale its Cognitive AI platform, now emerging as the leading AI strategy and technology for transaction monitoring and transaction due diligence, across banks and fintechs worldwide.

Levy brings decades of experience building and leading mission-critical financial infrastructure at scale. Most recently, he served as CEO of Symphony, the financial markets infrastructure and technology platform established by a consortium of leading global banks, including Goldman Sachs and other major financial institutions, and relied upon by hundreds of thousands of financial professionals globally. Prior to Symphony, Levy was a partner and senior executive at IHS Markit, including serving as CEO of MarkitSERV and leading the firm's global loan settlement and software services business. Earlier in his career, Levy spent 18 years at Goldman Sachs, culminating as Managing Director and Global Head of the firm's Principal Strategic Investments Group. He has been widely recognized for leadership and innovation across financial services, including being named CEO of the Year at the 2022 Markets Choice Awards.

"ThetaRay has built the leading AI platform for financial crime compliance, with proven impact across the world's most complex financial environments," said Brad Levy, incoming CEO of ThetaRay. "The industry is reaching a tipping point, where AI is no longer optional but foundational. My focus is on scaling this platform globally, deepening our partnerships with financial institutions, and embedding compliance as a strategic capability that drives sustainable growth. I'm tremendously excited to lead the company forward alongside a team that combines deep domain expertise with real-world execution."

Levy joins ThetaRay at a pivotal moment in the company's evolution. Under outgoing CEO Peter Reynolds, ThetaRay accelerated global growth, expanded its enterprise customer base, and strengthened its end-to-end product suite, further establishing the company as a category leader in Cognitive AI financial crime compliance.

ThetaRay also announced that Reynolds, who has served as Chief Executive Officer since June 2023, will be stepping down from the role due to family reasons and transitioning to an advisory position. He will remain actively involved during a defined transition period and will continue to support the company and its leadership team as an advisor.

"ThetaRay is the clear category leader in Cognitive AI for financial crime compliance, and we have reached a moment where scale, execution, and global impact matter more than ever," said Erel Margalit, Chairman of ThetaRay and Founder and Chair of JVP. "Brad is a proven leader in building and operating core financial infrastructure at global scale, and he is the right CEO to lead ThetaRay into its next phase as a defining platform for the industry. As Vertical AI becomes a critical driver in transaction monitoring and customer due diligence across the banking and financial sectors, ThetaRay is strengthening its position as a technological leader in this space. Over the coming years, we look forward to translating this leadership into a strong international business footprint. Beyond stopping increasingly sophisticated financial crime, ThetaRay enables legitimate global trade corridors by allowing banks and financial institutions to execute international transactions more efficiently and securely. I also want to thank Peter Reynolds for his leadership and impact. Peter helped in scaling the business to tens of millions of dollars in revenue, and we look ahead to the next phase of growth as we expand to hundreds of millions of dollars across international markets, with Vertical and Cognitive AI emerging as the category of choice for securing monetary transactions."

ThetaRay is backed by leading global investors, including JVP and Portage, alongside additional strategic investors. Founded in 1993 by Erel Margalit, JVP is one of the pioneering venture capital firms in Israel and New York and has been ranked by Preqin among the world's top consistently performing VC firms, having built and scaled more than 160 companies and led numerous landmark acquisitions and NASDAQ IPOs, most recently CyberArk, which was sold for $25bn to PaloAlto Networks. Portage is a global fintech-focused investment platform with over $2.5 billion in assets under management, partnering with financial services innovators across stages by providing capital, industry expertise, and access to a global network of investors and commercial partners across North America and Europe as part of the Sagard platform.

About ThetaRay

ThetaRay harnesses the power of Cognitive AI for financial crime compliance, enabling financial institutions to precisely identify legitimate customers while flagging bad actors. The SaaS solutions overcome the limitations of traditional rule-based systems by shortening long implementation lifecycles, enabling efficient, risk-aware compliance operations. By transforming compliance from a regulatory obligation into a driver of growth, ThetaRay allows institutions to scale faster and expand confidently into new markets. By uncovering hidden criminal networks and delivering actionable insights, ThetaRay empowers organizations to combat evolving threats, maintain positive regulator relationships, and enhance customer experiences. Implemented at some of the world's leading financial institutions including Santander, Clear Bank, Mashreq Bank, Payoneer, Onafriq, and Travelex, ThetaRay helps financial institutions thrive, fostering trust and confidence across the global financial ecosystem.

