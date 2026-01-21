MangoApps Integrates Native Workforce Management and Next-Gen Generative AI to Unify the Modern Workplace

New update introduces Native Shifts & Schedules and AI that builds interactive workflows instantly.

ISSAQUAH, WASHINGTON / ACCESS Newswire / January 21, 2026 / MangoApps, the unified workforce platform provider, today announced its 2026 Winter Release. This major update introduces native workforce operations, structural AI capabilities, and a modernized user experience, marking a strategic shift from helping employees write content to helping organizations operate more efficiently.

While previous releases focused on generative text, this update introduces structural artificial intelligence that builds complex workflows like surveys, quizzes, and team structures from a single prompt. Simultaneously, the release enables true platform unification with the public launch of Native Shifts & Schedules, allowing frontline organizations to manage rostering, time and attendance, and shift swapping directly within their employee app.

"Companies have long struggled to stitch together separate tools for intranet, communications, and workforce management," said Anup Kejriwal, CEO of MangoApps. "We are closing the gap between 'knowing' and 'doing.' By bringing native scheduling and structural AI into the platform, we give operations and HR leaders the agility to run a modern, connected workforce."

Key Release Highlights:

1. Native Workforce Operations

The 2026 Winter Release positions MangoApps as a true "Superapp" for frontline industries. The new Native Shifts & Schedules module provides a built-in system for rostering, time and attendance, and leave management, eliminating the need for disjointed third-party tools.

Native Roster Management: Admins can build and manage schedules directly within the platform-a single source of truth without external software.

Frontline Operations: New dashboard tools for clocking in/out, swapping shifts, and requesting time off, plus automated tracking of actual vs. planned hours for compliance.

Deep Integrations: Enhanced connectors for QGenda, Spectrum, and SAP HCM bring external data deeply into the unified experience for organizations with existing WFM investments.

2. Structural AI

Moving beyond text generation, AI now builds the interactive structures of work in minutes rather than days.

AI Survey & Quiz Creator: Generates compliant assessments and multi-page surveys from a single prompt or uploaded document.

AI Wiki Builder: Instantly converts static PDFs into fully formatted, searchable wiki pages.

Instant Team Architecture: Builds entire project workspaces-including permissions, layout, and description-from a simple description.

3. Modernized Discovery & Engagement

To improve daily adoption, the primary tools employees use to connect have been completely overhauled.

"Google-like" Search: A redesigned faceted interface with "AI Assistant Mode" and deep indexing for Jira and Confluence.

Noise-Free News Feed: A cleaner UI that auto-collapses long posts and removes system clutter to prioritize human connection.

Visual People Directory: A card-based directory with smart filters like "Recent Collaborators" and "Reporting Lines" to help employees find experts faster.

New capabilities included in the Winter Release are available immediately. For more information, visit www.mangoapps.com .

About MangoApps

MangoApps is the unified workforce platform built to adapt to your business. It brings communications, operations, and HR together in one AI-driven experience so teams move faster, stay aligned, and execute work without friction. Leading organizations around the world trust MangoApps to keep business-critical work moving, every day.

Contact Information

Andy Tolton

VP, Marketing

andyt@mangoapps.com

(425) 681-2770

SOURCE: MangoApps

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/mangoapps-integrates-native-workforce-management-and-next-gen-gen-1128881