Approach Tours Wins Feefo Gold Trusted Service Award for Outstanding Customer Reviews

NORWICH, England, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Approach Tours, a leading Canadian travel operator specializing in all-inclusive group travel for active seniors, has been awarded the Gold Trusted Service Award by Feefo, recognizing the company's exceptional customer service based entirely on verified customer feedback.

The Feefo Trusted Service Awards celebrate businesses that consistently deliver outstanding service, as rated by real customers. Reviews are collected from verified purchasers only, ensuring feedback is authentic, independent and transparent. The Gold Award is presented to companies that achieve exceptionally high customer satisfaction scores over a sustained period, a standard that reflects excellence not only in service delivery, but in consistent customer trust.

This latest recognition highlights Approach Tours' ongoing commitment to delivering radically all-inclusive tours that prioritize customer care, reliability and peace of mind. From thoughtfully designed itineraries and inclusive travel planning, to attentive end-to-end support while on the road, the award reflects the company's focus on creating seamless, safe and memorable journeys for its travellers, particularly those seeking comfort, convenience and confidence when travelling.

Approach Tours has earned an 'exceptional' rating on Feefo , reflecting their high-quality inclusive tours expertly curated for seniors from Canada. Their itinerary spans 16 international destinations, from New Zealand and Japan to European favourites including Italy, Ireland, Spain and Greece, as well as their popular South Africa tours .

Appealing to both groups and solo travellers, recent Approach Tours reviews describe the experience as 'a trip beyond expectations','the best tour ever' and 'a trip of a lifetime' - with another commenting that it was 'fabulous from start to finish'.

Commenting on the Award, Daniel Fequet, Co-Founder of Approach Tours said, "We're truly honoured to receive the Feefo Gold Trusted Service Award as it's based on direct feedback from our travellers, Our team takes pride in delivering exceptional, all-inclusive travel experiences that are stress-free, seamless, and focus on creating unforgettable moments. We're incredibly grateful to our customers for sharing their experiences and are humbled by this prestigious award."

Approach Tours is a leading group tour operator for active Canadian seniors, offering radically all-inclusive travel experiences that focus on authentic local moments rather than checklists. Since its launch in 2019, nearly 20,000 travellers have embraced its unique approach, making it a top choice for seniors looking to explore the world with a perfect balance of guided experiences and free time.

For more information, visit www.approachtours.com .

