Galderma (SIX:GALD), the pure-play dermatology category leader, today announced that an International Chamber of Commerce arbitral tribunal issued an award confirming the termination of a 2014 neuromodulator research development partnership with Ipsen. The partnership was limited to the rights and obligations relating to the companies' early-stage neuromodulator pipeline for aesthetic indications.

Galderma welcomes the clarity provided by the arbitral tribunal. This decision has no impact on the commercialization of Galderma's neuromodulator portfolio. Galderma will continue to commercialize and supply Dysport/Azzalure, Alluzience, and RelfydessTM in all territories where it has regulatory approval and in accordance with our existing agreements with our partner Ipsen.

Progressing on our path towards becoming the undisputed dermatology powerhouse

Galderma remains focused on its ambition to become the world's undisputed dermatology powerhouse across the full spectrum of a fast-growing market, spanning Injectable Aesthetics, Dermatological Skincare and Therapeutic Dermatology. Galderma's business model is flexible from in-house development to external partnerships.

In Injectable Aesthetics specifically, Galderma is on a strong trajectory to become the global leader, not just in sales and market share, but also in innovation. The company is well positioned to lead across the full value chain, with in-house capabilities spanning the discovery, research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of best-in-class products globally.

We have proven our capabilities with Restylane the broadest HA filler portfolio in the industry; Sculptra the first proven regenerative biostimulator; and more recently with RelfydessTM the first and only ready-to-use liquid neuromodulator created with our proprietary PEARLTM Technology.

About Galderma

Galderma (SIX: GALD) is the pure-play dermatology category leader, present in approximately 90 countries. We deliver an innovative, science-based portfolio of premium flagship brands and services that span the full spectrum of the fast-growing dermatology market through Injectable Aesthetics, Dermatological Skincare and Therapeutic Dermatology. Since our foundation in 1981, we have dedicated our focus and passion to the human body's largest organ the skin meeting individual consumer and patient needs with superior outcomes in partnership with healthcare professionals. Because we understand that the skin we are in shapes our lives, we are advancing dermatology for every skin story. For more information: www.galderma.com.

